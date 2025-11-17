- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
14
Profit Trade:
4 (28.57%)
Loss Trade:
10 (71.43%)
Best Trade:
5.51 USD
Worst Trade:
-15.44 USD
Profitto lordo:
15.32 USD (15 305 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-91.66 USD (91 680 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (10.07 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
10.07 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.69
Attività di trading:
92.29%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.60%
Ultimo trade:
16 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
-0.88
Long Trade:
5 (35.71%)
Short Trade:
9 (64.29%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.17
Profitto previsto:
-5.45 USD
Profitto medio:
3.83 USD
Perdita media:
-9.17 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-66.77 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-66.77 USD (7)
Algo trading:
64%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
86.41 USD
Massimale:
86.41 USD (9.75%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.75% (86.41 USD)
Per equità:
4.03% (32.28 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-76
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-76K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +5.51 USD
Worst Trade: -15 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10.07 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -66.77 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 170
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
I have been actively involved in trading since 2018. My trading approach primarily revolves around identifying reversal patterns on a H1 basis. While I do typically employ 'Stop Loss' or 'Take Profit' orders, and I do exit trades when the initial reasons for entering them no longer hold true.
To clarify, I do not employ risky strategies such as martingale or grid systems. However, I do occasionally utilize an averaging technique, which entails taking multiple entries in the same direction. It's worth mentioning that I do rely on automated trading robots (EA) and a little bit manual, my approach is entirely Automated. Please bear in mind that profitability cannot be guaranteed every day. For a more accurate assessment of the results, I recommend copying my trades for a minimum of 30 days.
Minimum Deposit: $1000
Leverage: 1: 200
Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 20% - 30% +/-
Draw-down: The average drawdown is 5% to 12% and the maximum limit is 18%
To achieve optimal results while copying my trades, I recommend Floating Spread Low. Creating an account with the following brokers:
1. IC Markets - Raw Spread Account
2. Exness - Zero
3. Tickmill - Pro Account
4. TredingPro - Scalpx account
N.B:
1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.
2. This is a Swap Free account, no swap will be charged on this account.
3. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is suitable for you.
Personal Contacts:
WhatsApp Only : +62.81.21.60.8987
Telegram: https://t.me/AnelliaZulcamelia
Non ci sono recensioni
