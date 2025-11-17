I have been actively involved in trading since 2018. My trading approach primarily revolves around identifying reversal patterns on a H1 basis. While I do typically employ 'Stop Loss' or 'Take Profit' orders, and I do exit trades when the initial reasons for entering them no longer hold true.

To clarify, I do not employ risky strategies such as martingale or grid systems. However, I do occasionally utilize an averaging technique, which entails taking multiple entries in the same direction. It's worth mentioning that I do rely on automated trading robots (EA) and a little bit manual, my approach is entirely Automated. Please bear in mind that profitability cannot be guaranteed every day. For a more accurate assessment of the results, I recommend copying my trades for a minimum of 30 days.

Minimum Deposit: $1000

Leverage: 1: 200

Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 20% - 30% +/-

Draw-down: The average drawdown is 5% to 12% and the maximum limit is 18%

To achieve optimal results while copying my trades, I recommend Floating Spread Low. Creating an account with the following brokers:

1. IC Markets - Raw Spread Account

2. Exness - Zero

3. Tickmill - Pro Account

4. TredingPro - Scalpx account

N.B:

1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.

2. This is a Swap Free account, no swap will be charged on this account.

3. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is suitable for you.

Personal Contacts:

WhatsApp Only : +62.81.21.60.8987