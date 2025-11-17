SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Titik Mulai
Anellia Zulcamelia

Titik Mulai

Anellia Zulcamelia
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 36 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -9%
Weltrade-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
14
Profit Trade:
4 (28.57%)
Loss Trade:
10 (71.43%)
Best Trade:
5.51 USD
Worst Trade:
-15.44 USD
Profitto lordo:
15.32 USD (15 305 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-91.66 USD (91 680 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (10.07 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
10.07 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.69
Attività di trading:
92.29%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.60%
Ultimo trade:
16 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
-0.88
Long Trade:
5 (35.71%)
Short Trade:
9 (64.29%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.17
Profitto previsto:
-5.45 USD
Profitto medio:
3.83 USD
Perdita media:
-9.17 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-66.77 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-66.77 USD (7)
Algo trading:
64%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
86.41 USD
Massimale:
86.41 USD (9.75%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.75% (86.41 USD)
Per equità:
4.03% (32.28 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -76
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -76K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +5.51 USD
Worst Trade: -15 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10.07 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -66.77 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

I have been actively involved in trading since 2018. My trading approach primarily revolves around identifying reversal patterns on a H1 basis. While I do typically employ 'Stop Loss' or 'Take Profit' orders, and I do exit trades when the initial reasons for entering them no longer hold true. 
 
To clarify, I do not employ risky strategies such as martingale or grid systems. However, I do occasionally utilize an averaging technique, which entails taking multiple entries in the same direction. It's worth mentioning that I do rely on automated trading robots (EA) and a little bit manual,  my approach is entirely Automated. Please bear in mind that profitability cannot be guaranteed every day. For a more accurate assessment of the results, I recommend copying my trades for a minimum of 30 days. 
 
Minimum Deposit: $1000 
Leverage: 1: 200 
Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 20% - 30% +/- 
Draw-down: The average drawdown is 5% to 12% and the maximum limit is 18% 
 
To achieve optimal results while copying my trades, I recommend Floating Spread Low. Creating an account with the following brokers: 
1. IC Markets - Raw Spread Account 
2. Exness - Zero 
3. Tickmill - Pro Account 
4. TredingPro - Scalpx account 
 
N.B: 
1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks. 
2. This is a Swap Free account, no swap will be charged on this account. 
3. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is suitable for you. 
 
Personal Contacts: 
WhatsApp Only : +62.81.21.60.8987 
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.17 13:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 10:59
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.17 10:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 10:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
