- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
12
Profit Trade:
10 (83.33%)
Loss Trade:
2 (16.67%)
Best Trade:
1 142.74 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 023.70 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 174.12 USD (19 938 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 551.76 USD (6 774 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (670.67 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 197.23 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.11
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.10%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
19
Tempo di attesa medio:
17 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.60
Long Trade:
8 (66.67%)
Short Trade:
4 (33.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.40
Profitto previsto:
51.86 USD
Profitto medio:
217.41 USD
Perdita media:
-775.88 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-1 023.70 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 023.70 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
569.72 USD
Massimale:
1 028.89 USD (1.02%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.02% (1 026.56 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|EURNZD
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|570
|EURNZD
|4
|EURAUD
|27
|EURGBP
|27
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|EURNZD
|401
|EURAUD
|478
|EURGBP
|201
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 142.74 USD
Worst Trade: -1 024 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +670.67 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 023.70 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.54 × 1090
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.00 × 4
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|4.40 × 5
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|4.44 × 245
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|4.57 × 23
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|5.33 × 43
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|6.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
Dear Traders;
This live signal is now available with all my EAs running on it.
All my EAs are compatible being run on the same account with separate Magic Numbers. If you need more help do not hesitate to contact me.
Best regards
SAHIL
Non ci sono recensioni
