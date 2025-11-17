SegnaliSezioni
Sahil Mukhtar

All my EAs on 1 real signal

Sahil Mukhtar
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
12
Profit Trade:
10 (83.33%)
Loss Trade:
2 (16.67%)
Best Trade:
1 142.74 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 023.70 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 174.12 USD (19 938 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 551.76 USD (6 774 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (670.67 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 197.23 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.11
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.10%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
19
Tempo di attesa medio:
17 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.60
Long Trade:
8 (66.67%)
Short Trade:
4 (33.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.40
Profitto previsto:
51.86 USD
Profitto medio:
217.41 USD
Perdita media:
-775.88 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-1 023.70 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 023.70 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
569.72 USD
Massimale:
1 028.89 USD (1.02%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.02% (1 026.56 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
EURNZD 1
EURAUD 1
EURGBP 1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 570
EURNZD 4
EURAUD 27
EURGBP 27
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 12K
EURNZD 401
EURAUD 478
EURGBP 201
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 142.74 USD
Worst Trade: -1 024 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +670.67 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 023.70 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Darwinex-Live
0.54 × 1090
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.00 × 4
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
4.40 × 5
XMGlobal-MT5 4
4.44 × 245
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
4.57 × 23
AdmiralMarkets-Live
5.33 × 43
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
6.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
3 più
Dear Traders;


This live signal is now available with all my EAs running on it.


All my EAs are compatible being run on the same account with separate Magic Numbers. If you need more help do not hesitate to contact me.


Best regards  


SAHIL


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.17 08:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 08:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
All my EAs on 1 real signal
30USD al mese
1%
0
0
USD
101K
USD
2
100%
12
83%
100%
1.40
51.86
USD
1%
1:200
Copia

