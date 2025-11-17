SegnaliSezioni
Mark Anthony Jimenez

Glwydus

Mark Anthony Jimenez
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 35%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
95
Profit Trade:
50 (52.63%)
Loss Trade:
45 (47.37%)
Best Trade:
58.40 USD
Worst Trade:
-170.90 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 144.35 USD (91 252 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-794.99 USD (53 940 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (294.01 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
294.01 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
63.66%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.80%
Ultimo trade:
13 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
54
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.34
Long Trade:
83 (87.37%)
Short Trade:
12 (12.63%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.44
Profitto previsto:
3.68 USD
Profitto medio:
22.89 USD
Perdita media:
-17.67 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-172.50 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-172.50 USD (12)
Crescita mensile:
34.96%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.70 USD
Massimale:
260.18 USD (16.17%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
16.17% (260.14 USD)
Per equità:
1.99% (27.68 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 80
GBPCAD 15
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 304
GBPCAD 45
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 37K
GBPCAD 500
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +58.40 USD
Worst Trade: -171 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +294.01 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -172.50 USD

Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

TRADING IS OBJECTIVE, THEY ARE JUST NUMBERS, IT IS ONLY UP & DOWN, PROFIT & LOSSES.

It started from a dream, to ambition, and now a reality. Copy my trades and my success is your success. 

I currently trade in IC Markets Global since they offer tight spreads. I recommend you to use a broker with tight spreads because this will help you save money in the long run.

My referral link: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=87689&nbsp;and you can also copy my trades from IC Social App, then search for name in that app: 23 Stallions.

1. BE REALISTIC.

2. BE LOGICAL.

3. DON'T BE EMOTIONAL.

  • Trading has a risk, business has a risk, work has a risk, and the moment you were born is already a risk. 
  • This is not a guaranteed way to be rich, because nothing is guaranteed in life.
  • Your profits will also depend from your capital. (Don't expect to open a shoe business with $1,000 capital to earn Millions every month and compete against like Nike, Adidas and others)
  • Trade only what you can afford to lose.

MAY THE POINTS BE IN OUR FAVOR!


    Non ci sono recensioni
    2025.11.17 05:38
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
