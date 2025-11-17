- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|80
|GBPCAD
|15
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|304
|GBPCAD
|45
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|37K
|GBPCAD
|500
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.09 × 11
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.06 × 3443
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.15 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.26 × 458
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 882
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
TRADING IS OBJECTIVE, THEY ARE JUST NUMBERS, IT IS ONLY UP & DOWN, PROFIT & LOSSES.
It started from a dream, to ambition, and now a reality. Copy my trades and my success is your success.
I currently trade in IC Markets Global since they offer tight spreads. I recommend you to use a broker with tight spreads because this will help you save money in the long run.
My referral link: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=87689 and you can also copy my trades from IC Social App, then search for name in that app: 23 Stallions.
1. BE REALISTIC.
2. BE LOGICAL.
3. DON'T BE EMOTIONAL.
- Trading has a risk, business has a risk, work has a risk, and the moment you were born is already a risk.
- This is not a guaranteed way to be rich, because nothing is guaranteed in life.
- Your profits will also depend from your capital. (Don't expect to open a shoe business with $1,000 capital to earn Millions every month and compete against like Nike, Adidas and others)
- Trade only what you can afford to lose.
MAY THE POINTS BE IN OUR FAVOR!
