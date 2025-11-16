SegnaliSezioni
Daily Breakout Capital
Angel Ruben De La Rica Almendro

Daily Breakout Capital

0 recensioni
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
GlobalPrime-Trade
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
252
Profit Trade:
160 (63.49%)
Loss Trade:
92 (36.51%)
Best Trade:
21.97 EUR
Worst Trade:
-30.85 EUR
Profitto lordo:
429.70 EUR (53 761 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-480.06 EUR (46 289 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (25.61 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
30.99 EUR (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.01
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
45
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.28
Long Trade:
130 (51.59%)
Short Trade:
122 (48.41%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.90
Profitto previsto:
-0.20 EUR
Profitto medio:
2.69 EUR
Perdita media:
-5.22 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-9.41 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-49.77 EUR (5)
Crescita mensile:
-33.69%
Algo trading:
23%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
108.51 EUR
Massimale:
182.32 EUR (66.59%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 160
EURUSD 23
US30 12
USDJPY 10
AUDUSD 10
NAS100 8
Tesla 6
GBPJPY 6
EURAUD 5
Microsoft 3
Apple 2
USDCHF 2
NVIDIA 2
ETHUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
JPN225 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -124
EURUSD -17
US30 9
USDJPY 1
AUDUSD 26
NAS100 9
Tesla -1
GBPJPY 20
EURAUD 6
Microsoft 2
Apple 3
USDCHF 2
NVIDIA 3
ETHUSD 0
GBPUSD 3
JPN225 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -8.2K
EURUSD -281
US30 7.8K
USDJPY 13
AUDUSD 523
NAS100 4.1K
Tesla -415
GBPJPY 102
EURAUD 327
Microsoft 241
Apple 397
USDCHF 104
NVIDIA 432
ETHUSD 859
GBPUSD 68
JPN225 1.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +21.97 EUR
Worst Trade: -31 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +25.61 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -9.41 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "GlobalPrime-Trade" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Strategy:

Daily Breakout Capital is a strategy focused on capturing real market breakouts during the most powerful moments of the day. It trades XAU/USD during the openings of the Asian and London sessions, where historically clean and directional moves are formed. It trades the Dow Jones exclusively at the New York open, the point of highest volume and momentum for the index.

Entries are always executed using stop orders, which ensures that trades are triggered only when price confirms a genuine breakout, avoiding false signals and premature entries.

The system maintains a win rate above 85%, thanks to the precise selection of trading hours and market conditions. In addition, its risk management is designed to keep drawdown low, prioritizing capital stability and sustained growth.

With few daily trades but high quality ones, Daily Breakout Capital is a perfect tool to take your account to the highest level, offering precision, consistency, and professional-grade trading.


2025.11.16 18:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
