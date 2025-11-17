SegnaliSezioni
RAFAEL SAURA QUILES

ALLTRADESIN

RAFAEL SAURA QUILES
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 35 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 24%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
50
Profit Trade:
40 (80.00%)
Loss Trade:
10 (20.00%)
Best Trade:
90.05 USD
Worst Trade:
-6.18 USD
Profitto lordo:
322.65 USD (15 395 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-39.71 USD (5 946 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
33 (296.10 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
296.10 USD (33)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.37
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
54.62%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
54
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
8.03
Long Trade:
28 (56.00%)
Short Trade:
22 (44.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
8.13
Profitto previsto:
5.66 USD
Profitto medio:
8.07 USD
Perdita media:
-3.97 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-35.25 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-35.25 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
23.57%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
12.68 USD
Massimale:
35.25 USD (2.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.88% (35.25 USD)
Per equità:
24.20% (288.23 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 6
.USTECHCash 5
CADJPY 5
USDJPY 5
GBPAUD 4
AUDJPY 4
NZDJPY 4
GBPCAD 4
USDCHF 2
EURUSD 2
GBPJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
EURAUD 1
EURNZD 1
CHFJPY 1
EURCAD 1
NZDUSD 1
NZDCAD 1
EURJPY 1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 13
.USTECHCash 159
CADJPY 27
USDJPY 25
GBPAUD 24
AUDJPY 16
NZDJPY 19
GBPCAD 19
USDCHF 6
EURUSD 3
GBPJPY -6
AUDUSD -4
EURAUD -6
EURNZD -5
CHFJPY -5
EURCAD 2
NZDUSD 0
NZDCAD 0
EURJPY -4
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 593
.USTECHCash 4.1K
CADJPY 1.9K
USDJPY 1.9K
GBPAUD 1K
AUDJPY 718
NZDJPY 1.5K
GBPCAD 1.3K
USDCHF 358
EURUSD 274
GBPJPY -950
AUDUSD -359
EURAUD -842
EURNZD -879
CHFJPY -774
EURCAD 259
NZDUSD -42
NZDCAD -41
EURJPY -544
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +90.05 USD
Worst Trade: -6 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 33
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +296.10 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -35.25 USD

Discover ALLTRADESIN: Your Market Edge

Imagine combining the stability of NEXUS4 with strategic trades at key market turning points, maximizing your returns while others hesitate. 📈 From the very first minute, stop-loss, take-profit, and drawdown controls are active, protecting your capital and ensuring smarter trades.

📊 This manual system integrates four crucial factors to position yourself effectively: from trend direction, to market correlations, to early-week strength. Every decision is designed to leverage probability and opportunity, putting you steps ahead of most traders.

⏱️ With unmatched discipline, all positions are closed before Thursday ends, ensuring a clean, worry-free trading cycle. 💹 Trade confidently knowing your strategy works methodically and efficiently.

🚀 ALLTRADESIN  is the advanced evolution of NEXUS4, designed for traders who want to go beyond ordinary trading and turn every opportunity into a real advantage.
💥 Subscribe now at a special introductory price, with immediate access to this exclusive tool. But act fast: subscriber access will be limited in the future. Those who join now secure the lowest price and gain the advantage of being first to master this system.

Don’t let others get ahead. Every minute counts, and every trade could make the difference.
Subscribe today and start trading with ALLTRADESIN Manual before access is limited.


Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
ALLTRADESIN
35USD al mese
24%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
1
0%
50
80%
100%
8.12
5.66
USD
24%
1:500
