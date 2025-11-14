SegnaliSezioni
Patricia Enejeta Ozukwe

FSForexSmile

Patricia Enejeta Ozukwe
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -100%
Exness-MT5Real9
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
6
Profit Trade:
1 (16.66%)
Loss Trade:
5 (83.33%)
Best Trade:
18.75 USD
Worst Trade:
-18.28 USD
Profitto lordo:
18.75 USD (18 744 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-52.94 USD (529 424 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (18.75 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
18.75 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.27
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
179.52%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.65
Long Trade:
6 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.35
Profitto previsto:
-5.70 USD
Profitto medio:
18.75 USD
Perdita media:
-10.59 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-52.94 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-52.94 USD (5)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
52.94 USD
Massimale:
52.94 USD (154.89%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
100.00% (38.67 USD)
Per equità:
28.88% (9.87 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 5
XAUUSDm 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSDm -53
XAUUSDm 19
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSDm -529K
XAUUSDm 19K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +18.75 USD
Worst Trade: -18 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +18.75 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -52.94 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real9" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

ForexSmile FS- Master Class 100 Days Challenge. 

ForexSmile Institutional Trading Model (FS-ITM)

6th November 2025 Day1: Account Start with $68.59  +( $41.15 Profit = 59.99% ROI ) = $109.74  

DAY2: Account Start with $109.74


☑ No Increase of lot size for the next 100 Days.

☑ Hard StopLoss  20%

☑ No SL Adjust ☑ No News Window Trades

☑ Stop after TP or SL (-$28.53 Per Trade and Per Day. = 21.29% for every $134.00  Account Balance.) HighRisk High Reward October Edition 

☑ Stop after TP or SL (-$28.53 Per Trade and Per Day. = 4.25% for every $670.00  Account Balance.) MediumRisk Medium Reward Nov. Edition.

☑ Stop after TP or SL (-$28.53 Per Trade and Per Day. = 2.12% for every $1340.00  Account Balance.) Low Risk Low Reward December Edition.

☑ Only R:R ≥ 1 : 2 minimum

☑ No Over Exposure

☑ No Chasing Trades

☑ No Adding to Lossing Positions

☑ No Increase of lot size for the next 100 Trades. 


Signal 

Signal ETA Start 14:00 - 15:15 

Signal ETC End Time : 17:00



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.14 19:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.14 19:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.14 19:40
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.14 16:31
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 16:31
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 16:31
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 16:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 16:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
