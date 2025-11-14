- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-83
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-8.2K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Alpari-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
|0.00 × 15
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 33
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.07 × 44
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.26 × 180
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.37 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.73 × 256
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.89 × 305
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.20 × 46
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.48 × 602
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.62 × 29
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|2.88 × 8
|
ForexChief-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 27
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 48
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|7.13 × 40
This signal is powered by the automated trading system PRANA GOLD, designed specifically for trading GOLD (XAUUSD). The EA analyzes market structure, volatility conditions, and trend strength to enter high-probability trades. It focuses on disciplined execution and consistent decision-making without emotional bias.
Risk Management
PRANA GOLD does not use any dangerous or high-risk techniques such as martingale, grid averaging, or arbitrage. Every trade is opened with predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels, maintaining controlled exposure at all times.
Trading Style
-
Instrument: GOLD (XAUUSD)
-
Approach: Trend-following and momentum-based entries
-
No hedging, no grid, no martingale
-
All positions are protected with stop-loss
-
Moderate trading frequency with a focus on quality setups
Goals
The objective of this signal is steady, sustainable growth with a balanced risk profile. PRANA GOLD aims to deliver long-term returns while prioritising account safety and drawdown control.