SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / PRANA GOLD
Arati Vivek Kamthe

PRANA GOLD

Arati Vivek Kamthe
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 -28%
Alpari-MT5
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
3 (33.33%)
Loss Trade:
6 (66.67%)
Best Trade:
41.21 USD
Worst Trade:
-41.49 USD
Profitto lordo:
123.29 USD (12 349 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-206.18 USD (20 511 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (123.29 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
123.29 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.20
Attività di trading:
30.84%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.56%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.63
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
9 (100.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.60
Profitto previsto:
-9.21 USD
Profitto medio:
41.10 USD
Perdita media:
-34.36 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-131.34 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-131.34 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-27.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
82.89 USD
Massimale:
131.48 USD (37.72%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
37.74% (131.62 USD)
Per equità:
19.87% (59.57 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -83
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -8.2K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +41.21 USD
Worst Trade: -41 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +123.29 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -131.34 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Alpari-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

AdmiralMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
0.00 × 15
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 63
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 44
ICMarkets-MT5
0.26 × 180
Exness-MT5Real
0.37 × 30
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.73 × 256
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.89 × 305
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.20 × 46
Alpari-MT5
1.48 × 602
FusionMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.62 × 29
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
2.88 × 8
ForexChief-MT5
3.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 27
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.54 × 48
GBEbrokers-LIVE
7.13 × 40
10 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

This signal is powered by the automated trading system PRANA GOLD, designed specifically for trading GOLD (XAUUSD). The EA analyzes market structure, volatility conditions, and trend strength to enter high-probability trades. It focuses on disciplined execution and consistent decision-making without emotional bias.

Risk Management
PRANA GOLD does not use any dangerous or high-risk techniques such as martingale, grid averaging, or arbitrage. Every trade is opened with predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels, maintaining controlled exposure at all times.

Trading Style

  • Instrument: GOLD (XAUUSD)

  • Approach: Trend-following and momentum-based entries

  • No hedging, no grid, no martingale

  • All positions are protected with stop-loss

  • Moderate trading frequency with a focus on quality setups

Goals
The objective of this signal is steady, sustainable growth with a balanced risk profile. PRANA GOLD aims to deliver long-term returns while prioritising account safety and drawdown control.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 19:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.20 16:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.20 16:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.20 14:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.20 14:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.14 11:13
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 11:13
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 10:13
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 10:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 10:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati