SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Kidsh0t 4 Stable Growth
Ashwin Yadav

Kidsh0t 4 Stable Growth

Ashwin Yadav
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
0%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
0.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Nessun dato

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

📌 Signal Description

This signal focuses on high-quality, low-frequency setups across four highly stable cross-pairs:
EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, NZDCAD.
These pairs are chosen for their smoother volatility profile, allowing the strategy to maintain low drawdown and consistent monthly returns.

⚙️ Strategy Logic

  • ✔️ Selective entries only — low number of trades, but high-probability setups

  • ✔️ No martingale

  • ✔️ Controlled grid system: same lot size with a maximum of 5 grid levels only

  • ✔️ Trailing stop enabled for optimized exit management

  • ✔️ Hard-coded risk: 0.25% per trade

  • ✔️ Fully automated with protective logic

📈 Performance Philosophy

The goal of this signal is stability over aggression.
All trades are opened with predefined risk and volatility filters, ensuring smooth equity growth even with a modest leverage of 1:20.
Subscribers can expect low drawdown, controlled exposure, and a strong focus on capital preservation.

💼 Recommended Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit: $1000+

  • Leverage: 1:20 or higher

  • Keep the platform running 24/5

  • Use the same or similar broker for best mirroring

⚠️ Important

This is not a high-frequency scalper. The system prioritizes quality over quantity, making it ideal for traders who prefer consistent, stable returns with disciplined risk management.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.14 06:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 06:25
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 06:25
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.14 06:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 06:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati