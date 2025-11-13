- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|68
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|35K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FBS-Real
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.77 × 1815
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.82 × 131
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|3.61 × 66
|
RoboForex-Pro
|10.78 × 477
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|12.42 × 359
🔥 MT5Phoenix – Live XAUUSD Trading Signal
I trade XAUUSD manually on IC Markets EU MT5.
Years of experience in gold trading (30-minute timeframe and higher).
I enter only when my system gives clear signal – no overtrading.
Live Statistics (67 trades):
• Profit factor: 16.55
• Win rate: 71.64% (48 wins / 19 losses)
• Average profit: €39.78 | Average loss: €42.01
• Max drawdown: €285.34 (59.40%)
• Recovery factor: 3.89
• Longs: 80.6% winning | Shorts: 46.2% winning
Real account, real-time data, full transparency.
You see every trade the moment I take it.
Live P&L and equity curve updated instantly.
All trade details posted in private Telegram group (invite sent after subscription).
Any questions? Message me here on MQL5 – happy to answer.