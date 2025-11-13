SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / MT5Phoenix
Stephanos Massouras

MT5Phoenix

Stephanos Massouras
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 142%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
68
Profit Trade:
49 (72.05%)
Loss Trade:
19 (27.94%)
Best Trade:
222.54 EUR
Worst Trade:
-139.80 EUR
Profitto lordo:
1 912.70 EUR (60 239 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-798.26 EUR (25 126 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (547.33 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
547.33 EUR (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.25
Attività di trading:
0.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
42.36%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
34
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.91
Long Trade:
54 (79.41%)
Short Trade:
14 (20.59%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.40
Profitto previsto:
16.39 EUR
Profitto medio:
39.03 EUR
Perdita media:
-42.01 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-140.85 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-141.12 EUR (2)
Crescita mensile:
106.68%
Algo trading:
50%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
34.93 EUR
Massimale:
285.34 EUR (59.40%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
13.55% (285.34 EUR)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 68
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 35K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +222.54 EUR
Worst Trade: -140 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +547.33 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -140.85 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FBS-Real
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
2.77 × 1815
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.82 × 131
Exness-MT5Real23
3.61 × 66
RoboForex-Pro
10.78 × 477
Ava-Real 1-MT5
12.42 × 359
🔥 MT5Phoenix – Live XAUUSD Trading Signal

I trade XAUUSD manually on IC Markets EU MT5.
Years of experience in gold trading (30-minute timeframe and higher).
I enter only when my system gives clear signal – no overtrading.

Live Statistics (67 trades):
• Profit factor: 16.55
• Win rate: 71.64% (48 wins / 19 losses)
• Average profit: €39.78 | Average loss: €42.01
• Max drawdown: €285.34 (59.40%)
• Recovery factor: 3.89
• Longs: 80.6% winning | Shorts: 46.2% winning

Real account, real-time data, full transparency.
You see every trade the moment I take it.

Live P&L and equity curve updated instantly.
All trade details posted in private Telegram group (invite sent after subscription).

Any questions? Message me here on MQL5 – happy to answer.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.14 00:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 23:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 23:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
