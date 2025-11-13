🔥 MT5Phoenix – Live XAUUSD Trading Signal

I trade XAUUSD manually on IC Markets EU MT5.

Years of experience in gold trading (30-minute timeframe and higher).

I enter only when my system gives clear signal – no overtrading.

Live Statistics (67 trades):

• Profit factor: 16.55

• Win rate: 71.64% (48 wins / 19 losses)

• Average profit: €39.78 | Average loss: €42.01

• Max drawdown: €285.34 (59.40%)

• Recovery factor: 3.89

• Longs: 80.6% winning | Shorts: 46.2% winning

Real account, real-time data, full transparency.

You see every trade the moment I take it.

Live P&L and equity curve updated instantly.

All trade details posted in private Telegram group (invite sent after subscription).

Any questions? Message me here on MQL5 – happy to answer.

