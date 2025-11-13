- Crescita
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|247
|EURUSD
|117
|DE40
|22
|USTEC
|8
|GBPUSD
|5
|US500
|4
|USDJPY
|2
|BTCUSD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|US30
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|82
|EURUSD
|650
|DE40
|39
|USTEC
|55
|GBPUSD
|-31
|US500
|14
|USDJPY
|-1
|BTCUSD
|5
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|0
|NZDJPY
|0
|US30
|-10
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|15K
|EURUSD
|3.2K
|DE40
|46K
|USTEC
|55K
|GBPUSD
|-371
|US500
|7K
|USDJPY
|-57
|BTCUSD
|48K
|AUDJPY
|78
|USDCAD
|-9
|NZDJPY
|17
|US30
|-9.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.20 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.33 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.33 × 3
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.79 × 66
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.87 × 55
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.89 × 92
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 43
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.97 × 73
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.00 × 6
|
Bybit-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.16 × 31
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.35 × 91
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.56 × 16
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.70 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.71 × 476
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.86 × 164
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.00 × 12
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.15 × 2584
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.15 × 33
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.28 × 72
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.31 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.50 × 2
|
DooTechnology-Live
|2.64 × 42
|
OneRoyal-Server
|2.67 × 3
The signal is mainly algorithmic trading with a touch of manual trading.
Neither martingale nor grid technologies are used here, but only positional trading is used with the possibility of transferring positions overnight.
For better performance, use the same broker as in the signal (IC Markets).
Leverage I use is small, 1:30, so that anyone can have same access.
There is no Holy Grail, just some honest risk free trading.
Each trade has a Stop Loss and a Take profit, even if sometimes they are hidden.