SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Nordic Shield Strategy
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu

Nordic Shield Strategy

Cristian-bogdan Buzatu
0 recensioni
84 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
410
Profit Trade:
299 (72.92%)
Loss Trade:
111 (27.07%)
Best Trade:
144.90 USD
Worst Trade:
-231.20 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 966.86 USD (304 512 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 161.98 USD (139 767 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
41 (375.63 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
407.46 USD (19)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
9 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
31
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.32
Long Trade:
260 (63.41%)
Short Trade:
150 (36.59%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.25
Profitto previsto:
1.96 USD
Profitto medio:
13.27 USD
Perdita media:
-28.49 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-55.75 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-231.20 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
14.02%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
62%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
66.21 USD
Massimale:
610.50 USD (48.83%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 247
EURUSD 117
DE40 22
USTEC 8
GBPUSD 5
US500 4
USDJPY 2
BTCUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
USDCAD 1
NZDJPY 1
US30 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 82
EURUSD 650
DE40 39
USTEC 55
GBPUSD -31
US500 14
USDJPY -1
BTCUSD 5
AUDJPY 1
USDCAD 0
NZDJPY 0
US30 -10
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 15K
EURUSD 3.2K
DE40 46K
USTEC 55K
GBPUSD -371
US500 7K
USDJPY -57
BTCUSD 48K
AUDJPY 78
USDCAD -9
NZDJPY 17
US30 -9.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +144.90 USD
Worst Trade: -231 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 19
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +375.63 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -55.75 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

PUPrime-Live
0.20 × 50
Exness-MT5Real3
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 3
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.79 × 66
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.87 × 55
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.89 × 92
FusionMarkets-Live
0.91 × 43
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.97 × 73
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real12
1.00 × 6
Bybit-Live
1.00 × 3
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.16 × 31
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.35 × 91
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.56 × 16
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.70 × 54
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.71 × 476
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.86 × 164
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.00 × 12
RoboForex-ECN
2.15 × 2584
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.15 × 33
Darwinex-Live
2.28 × 72
Coinexx-Live
2.31 × 13
Exness-MT5Real15
2.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
2.64 × 42
OneRoyal-Server
2.67 × 3
75 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

The signal is mainly algorithmic trading with a touch of manual trading.

Neither martingale nor grid technologies are used here, but only positional trading is used with the possibility of transferring positions overnight.

For better performance, use the same broker as in the signal (IC Markets).

Leverage I use is small, 1:30, so that anyone can have same access. 

There is no Holy Grail, just some honest risk free trading. 

Each trade has a Stop Loss and a Take profit, even if sometimes they are hidden. 


Note:
Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.
Subscribe to my signal under your responsibility.

Non ci sono recensioni
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati