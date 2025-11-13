- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
851
Profit Trade:
548 (64.39%)
Loss Trade:
303 (35.61%)
Best Trade:
1 486.97 USD
Worst Trade:
-388.74 USD
Profitto lordo:
12 186.63 USD (109 105 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7 347.15 USD (136 220 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (2 128.71 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 128.71 USD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.60%
Ultimo trade:
7 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
577
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
2.55
Long Trade:
431 (50.65%)
Short Trade:
420 (49.35%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.66
Profitto previsto:
5.69 USD
Profitto medio:
22.24 USD
Perdita media:
-24.25 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-1 894.78 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 894.78 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
6.07%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1 894.78 USD (2.28%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.28% (1 894.78 USD)
Per equità:
1.68% (1 707.74 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|321
|USDJPY
|90
|GBPUSD
|85
|GBPCAD
|79
|NZDCAD
|48
|EURCAD
|48
|EURUSD
|46
|AUDCAD
|36
|USDCAD
|30
|AUDNZD
|29
|EURGBP
|28
|archived
|11
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|420
|USDJPY
|358
|GBPUSD
|408
|GBPCAD
|293
|NZDCAD
|123
|EURCAD
|186
|EURUSD
|279
|AUDCAD
|103
|USDCAD
|161
|AUDNZD
|245
|EURGBP
|135
|archived
|2.1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-20K
|USDJPY
|2.9K
|GBPUSD
|-1.2K
|GBPCAD
|46
|NZDCAD
|-625
|EURCAD
|628
|EURUSD
|-1.6K
|AUDCAD
|615
|USDCAD
|-5.5K
|AUDNZD
|-3.1K
|EURGBP
|389
|archived
|0
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 486.97 USD
Worst Trade: -389 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 128.71 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 894.78 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
XMTrading-Real 7
|0.00 × 2
|
OANDA-OGM Live-1
|0.00 × 6
|
RangeMarkets-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Forex.comUK-Live 114
|0.00 × 2
|
JAFX-Real3
|0.00 × 11
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICTrading-Live31
|0.00 × 47
|
FXCM-AUDReal01
|0.00 × 2
|
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
|0.00 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
NeptuneSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXCM-USDReal02
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 3
|
PUPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
NationFXLLC-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 1
|
InfinoxCapitalLimited-InfinoxUK3
|0.00 × 4
|
Activtrades-5
|0.00 × 2
|
FxPro.com-Real03
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
|0.00 × 2
|
CapitalInvestment-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
⚡ ATOMIC AI TRADING — The Future of Smart Automated Trading
ATOMIC AI TRADING is a next-generation AI-powered Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade efficiently in both Trend and Reversal market conditions.
Built with advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithms, it analyzes the market in real time — delivering precise, high-probability trade entries for consistent profits.
⚙ Key Features:
🧠 AI Smart Logic: Detects trends, reversals, volume shifts, and price patterns with adaptive intelligence.
🔄 Dual Mode System: Trades effectively in both trend-following and counter-trend (reversal) conditions.
💹 Multi-Market Capability: Optimized for Gold (XAU/USD), BTC/USD, and all major Forex pairs with accurate market calculations.
⚡ High Reliability & Precision: Engineered for maximum accuracy and stable trade performance.
💰 Profit-Optimized Strategy: Minimizes risk while maximizing profit potential through intelligent trade management.
📊 ATOMIC AI TRADING is more than just an Expert Advisor — it’s a fully automated, intelligent trading system that brings professional-level performance to your account with zero complexity.
🚀 Experience the Power of AI Trading Today!
ATOMIC AI TRADING — Power. Precision. Profit.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
6%
0
0
USD
USD
101K
USD
USD
7
98%
851
64%
100%
1.65
5.69
USD
USD
2%
1:500