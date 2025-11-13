SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / ATOMIC AI TRADING 3
Md Saroar Hossain

ATOMIC AI TRADING 3

Md Saroar Hossain
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
7 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 6%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
851
Profit Trade:
548 (64.39%)
Loss Trade:
303 (35.61%)
Best Trade:
1 486.97 USD
Worst Trade:
-388.74 USD
Profitto lordo:
12 186.63 USD (109 105 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7 347.15 USD (136 220 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (2 128.71 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 128.71 USD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.60%
Ultimo trade:
7 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
577
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
2.55
Long Trade:
431 (50.65%)
Short Trade:
420 (49.35%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.66
Profitto previsto:
5.69 USD
Profitto medio:
22.24 USD
Perdita media:
-24.25 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-1 894.78 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 894.78 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
6.07%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1 894.78 USD (2.28%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.28% (1 894.78 USD)
Per equità:
1.68% (1 707.74 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 321
USDJPY 90
GBPUSD 85
GBPCAD 79
NZDCAD 48
EURCAD 48
EURUSD 46
AUDCAD 36
USDCAD 30
AUDNZD 29
EURGBP 28
archived 11
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 420
USDJPY 358
GBPUSD 408
GBPCAD 293
NZDCAD 123
EURCAD 186
EURUSD 279
AUDCAD 103
USDCAD 161
AUDNZD 245
EURGBP 135
archived 2.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -20K
USDJPY 2.9K
GBPUSD -1.2K
GBPCAD 46
NZDCAD -625
EURCAD 628
EURUSD -1.6K
AUDCAD 615
USDCAD -5.5K
AUDNZD -3.1K
EURGBP 389
archived 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 486.97 USD
Worst Trade: -389 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 128.71 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 894.78 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

XMTrading-Real 7
0.00 × 2
OANDA-OGM Live-1
0.00 × 6
RangeMarkets-Real2
0.00 × 1
Forex.comUK-Live 114
0.00 × 2
JAFX-Real3
0.00 × 11
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 20
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 8
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-Live31
0.00 × 47
FXCM-AUDReal01
0.00 × 2
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
0.00 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
0.00 × 1
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
0.00 × 5
NeptuneSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
FXCM-USDReal02
0.00 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 3
PUPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 2
NationFXLLC-Real
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 1
InfinoxCapitalLimited-InfinoxUK3
0.00 × 4
Activtrades-5
0.00 × 2
FxPro.com-Real03
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.00 × 2
CapitalInvestment-Live 2
0.00 × 1
542 più
⚡ ATOMIC AI TRADING — The Future of Smart Automated Trading

ATOMIC AI TRADING is a next-generation AI-powered Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade efficiently in both Trend and Reversal market conditions.
Built with advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithms, it analyzes the market in real time — delivering precise, high-probability trade entries for consistent profits.

⚙ Key Features:

🧠 AI Smart Logic: Detects trends, reversals, volume shifts, and price patterns with adaptive intelligence.

🔄 Dual Mode System: Trades effectively in both trend-following and counter-trend (reversal) conditions.

💹 Multi-Market Capability: Optimized for Gold (XAU/USD), BTC/USD, and all major Forex pairs with accurate market calculations.

⚡ High Reliability & Precision: Engineered for maximum accuracy and stable trade performance.

💰 Profit-Optimized Strategy: Minimizes risk while maximizing profit potential through intelligent trade management.


📊 ATOMIC AI TRADING is more than just an Expert Advisor — it’s a fully automated, intelligent trading system that brings professional-level performance to your account with zero complexity.

🚀 Experience the Power of AI Trading Today!
ATOMIC AI TRADING — Power. Precision. Profit.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.13 05:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.