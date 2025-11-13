- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
4 615
Profit Trade:
2 300 (49.83%)
Loss Trade:
2 315 (50.16%)
Best Trade:
5 232.64 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 190.40 USD
Profitto lordo:
43 437.03 USD (469 967 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-31 065.47 USD (667 769 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (417.88 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5 237.76 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.70%
Ultimo trade:
5 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
2833
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.72
Long Trade:
2 299 (49.82%)
Short Trade:
2 316 (50.18%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.40
Profitto previsto:
2.68 USD
Profitto medio:
18.89 USD
Perdita media:
-13.42 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-4 551.06 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4 551.06 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
21.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3 564.36 USD
Massimale:
4 551.06 USD (7.63%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.63% (4 551.06 USD)
Per equità:
0.57% (382.44 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3949
|AUDJPY
|60
|EURJPY
|60
|CHFJPY
|56
|GBPUSD
|56
|USDJPY
|56
|GBPJPY
|54
|EURCAD
|44
|GBPCHF
|34
|AUDCHF
|32
|EURUSD
|29
|USDCHF
|29
|AUDCAD
|28
|USDCAD
|23
|AUDNZD
|20
|NZDUSD
|18
|NZDCAD
|15
|EURGBP
|14
|NZDCHF
|14
|AUDUSD
|12
|EURCHF
|8
|CADCHF
|4
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|12K
|AUDJPY
|37
|EURJPY
|69
|CHFJPY
|52
|GBPUSD
|41
|USDJPY
|13
|GBPJPY
|149
|EURCAD
|19
|GBPCHF
|11
|AUDCHF
|17
|EURUSD
|23
|USDCHF
|29
|AUDCAD
|11
|USDCAD
|41
|AUDNZD
|6
|NZDUSD
|48
|NZDCAD
|8
|EURGBP
|10
|NZDCHF
|13
|AUDUSD
|12
|EURCHF
|-1
|CADCHF
|1
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-145K
|AUDJPY
|-4.9K
|EURJPY
|-6.5K
|CHFJPY
|-5.2K
|GBPUSD
|-2.7K
|USDJPY
|-3.4K
|GBPJPY
|-9.1K
|EURCAD
|-3.1K
|GBPCHF
|-1.3K
|AUDCHF
|-1.4K
|EURUSD
|-1.9K
|USDCHF
|-919
|AUDCAD
|-1.4K
|USDCAD
|-2.9K
|AUDNZD
|-1.7K
|NZDUSD
|-2K
|NZDCAD
|-1.5K
|EURGBP
|-590
|NZDCHF
|-310
|AUDUSD
|-858
|EURCHF
|-262
|CADCHF
|-192
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +5 232.64 USD
Worst Trade: -1 190 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +417.88 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4 551.06 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|0.00 × 1
|
Forex.comUK-Live 114
|0.00 × 2
|
BoomForexLtd-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICTrading-Live31
|0.00 × 47
|
FXCM-AUDReal01
|0.00 × 2
|
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
|0.00 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
NeptuneSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXCM-USDReal02
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
NationFXLLC-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-OGM Live-1
|0.00 × 6
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
XMGlobal-Real 17
|0.00 × 3
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.00 × 2
|
ATFXGM9-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
JustForex-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalInvestment-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real03
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 3
547 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
⚡ ATOMIC AI TRADING — The Future of Smart Automated Trading
ATOMIC AI TRADING is a next-generation AI-powered Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade efficiently in both Trend and Reversal market conditions.
Built with advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithms, it analyzes the market in real time — delivering precise, high-probability trade entries for consistent profits.
⚙ Key Features:
🧠 AI Smart Logic: Detects trends, reversals, volume shifts, and price patterns with adaptive intelligence.
🔄 Dual Mode System: Trades effectively in both trend-following and counter-trend (reversal) conditions.
💹 Multi-Market Capability: Optimized for Gold (XAU/USD), BTC/USD, and all major Forex pairs with accurate market calculations.
⚡ High Reliability & Precision: Engineered for maximum accuracy and stable trade performance.
💰 Profit-Optimized Strategy: Minimizes risk while maximizing profit potential through intelligent trade management.
📊 ATOMIC AI TRADING is more than just an Expert Advisor — it’s a fully automated, intelligent trading system that brings professional-level performance to your account with zero complexity.
🚀 Experience the Power of AI Trading Today!
ATOMIC AI TRADING — Power. Precision. Profit.
ATOMIC AI TRADING is a next-generation AI-powered Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade efficiently in both Trend and Reversal market conditions.
Built with advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithms, it analyzes the market in real time — delivering precise, high-probability trade entries for consistent profits.
⚙ Key Features:
🧠 AI Smart Logic: Detects trends, reversals, volume shifts, and price patterns with adaptive intelligence.
🔄 Dual Mode System: Trades effectively in both trend-following and counter-trend (reversal) conditions.
💹 Multi-Market Capability: Optimized for Gold (XAU/USD), BTC/USD, and all major Forex pairs with accurate market calculations.
⚡ High Reliability & Precision: Engineered for maximum accuracy and stable trade performance.
💰 Profit-Optimized Strategy: Minimizes risk while maximizing profit potential through intelligent trade management.
📊 ATOMIC AI TRADING is more than just an Expert Advisor — it’s a fully automated, intelligent trading system that brings professional-level performance to your account with zero complexity.
🚀 Experience the Power of AI Trading Today!
ATOMIC AI TRADING — Power. Precision. Profit.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
21%
0
0
USD
USD
67K
USD
USD
2
100%
4 615
49%
100%
1.39
2.68
USD
USD
8%
1:500