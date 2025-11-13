SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / ATOMIC AI TRADING 2
Md Saroar Hossain

ATOMIC AI TRADING 2

Md Saroar Hossain
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 21%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
4 615
Profit Trade:
2 300 (49.83%)
Loss Trade:
2 315 (50.16%)
Best Trade:
5 232.64 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 190.40 USD
Profitto lordo:
43 437.03 USD (469 967 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-31 065.47 USD (667 769 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (417.88 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5 237.76 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.70%
Ultimo trade:
5 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
2833
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.72
Long Trade:
2 299 (49.82%)
Short Trade:
2 316 (50.18%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.40
Profitto previsto:
2.68 USD
Profitto medio:
18.89 USD
Perdita media:
-13.42 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-4 551.06 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4 551.06 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
21.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3 564.36 USD
Massimale:
4 551.06 USD (7.63%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.63% (4 551.06 USD)
Per equità:
0.57% (382.44 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3949
AUDJPY 60
EURJPY 60
CHFJPY 56
GBPUSD 56
USDJPY 56
GBPJPY 54
EURCAD 44
GBPCHF 34
AUDCHF 32
EURUSD 29
USDCHF 29
AUDCAD 28
USDCAD 23
AUDNZD 20
NZDUSD 18
NZDCAD 15
EURGBP 14
NZDCHF 14
AUDUSD 12
EURCHF 8
CADCHF 4
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 12K
AUDJPY 37
EURJPY 69
CHFJPY 52
GBPUSD 41
USDJPY 13
GBPJPY 149
EURCAD 19
GBPCHF 11
AUDCHF 17
EURUSD 23
USDCHF 29
AUDCAD 11
USDCAD 41
AUDNZD 6
NZDUSD 48
NZDCAD 8
EURGBP 10
NZDCHF 13
AUDUSD 12
EURCHF -1
CADCHF 1
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -145K
AUDJPY -4.9K
EURJPY -6.5K
CHFJPY -5.2K
GBPUSD -2.7K
USDJPY -3.4K
GBPJPY -9.1K
EURCAD -3.1K
GBPCHF -1.3K
AUDCHF -1.4K
EURUSD -1.9K
USDCHF -919
AUDCAD -1.4K
USDCAD -2.9K
AUDNZD -1.7K
NZDUSD -2K
NZDCAD -1.5K
EURGBP -590
NZDCHF -310
AUDUSD -858
EURCHF -262
CADCHF -192
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +5 232.64 USD
Worst Trade: -1 190 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +417.88 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4 551.06 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

AxioryAsia-06Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 20
0.00 × 1
Forex.comUK-Live 114
0.00 × 2
BoomForexLtd-Live-UK
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent4
0.00 × 2
Tickmill02-Live
0.00 × 3
ICTrading-Live31
0.00 × 47
FXCM-AUDReal01
0.00 × 2
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
0.00 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
0.00 × 1
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
0.00 × 5
NeptuneSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
FXCM-USDReal02
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 2
NationFXLLC-Real
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
0.00 × 1
OANDA-OGM Live-1
0.00 × 6
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 8
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.00 × 3
FBS-Real-12
0.00 × 2
ATFXGM9-Live
0.00 × 1
JustForex-Live2
0.00 × 1
CapitalInvestment-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real03
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 3
547 più
⚡ ATOMIC AI TRADING — The Future of Smart Automated Trading

ATOMIC AI TRADING is a next-generation AI-powered Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade efficiently in both Trend and Reversal market conditions.
Built with advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithms, it analyzes the market in real time — delivering precise, high-probability trade entries for consistent profits.

⚙ Key Features:

🧠 AI Smart Logic: Detects trends, reversals, volume shifts, and price patterns with adaptive intelligence.

🔄 Dual Mode System: Trades effectively in both trend-following and counter-trend (reversal) conditions.

💹 Multi-Market Capability: Optimized for Gold (XAU/USD), BTC/USD, and all major Forex pairs with accurate market calculations.

⚡ High Reliability & Precision: Engineered for maximum accuracy and stable trade performance.

💰 Profit-Optimized Strategy: Minimizes risk while maximizing profit potential through intelligent trade management.


📊 ATOMIC AI TRADING is more than just an Expert Advisor — it’s a fully automated, intelligent trading system that brings professional-level performance to your account with zero complexity.

🚀 Experience the Power of AI Trading Today!
ATOMIC AI TRADING — Power. Precision. Profit.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.13 05:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 05:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
