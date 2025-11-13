- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
948
Profit Trade:
476 (50.21%)
Loss Trade:
472 (49.79%)
Best Trade:
3 379.20 USD
Worst Trade:
-760.32 USD
Profitto lordo:
9 884.60 USD (96 545 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7 016.36 USD (139 303 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (110.79 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 798.94 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.32%
Ultimo trade:
1 minuto fa
Trade a settimana:
958
Tempo di attesa medio:
18 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.92
Long Trade:
472 (49.79%)
Short Trade:
476 (50.21%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.41
Profitto previsto:
3.03 USD
Profitto medio:
20.77 USD
Perdita media:
-14.87 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-3 121.54 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 121.54 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
6.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 343.70 USD
Massimale:
3 121.54 USD (7.47%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.47% (3 121.54 USD)
Per equità:
0.01% (11.72 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|948
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-43K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +3 379.20 USD
Worst Trade: -760 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +110.79 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3 121.54 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 5
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-1
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 48
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 15
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.10 × 10
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.15 × 13
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.22 × 227
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.23 × 43
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.72 × 60
|
FBS-Real-10
|0.84 × 100
⚡ ATOMIC AI TRADING — The Future of Smart Automated Trading
ATOMIC AI TRADING is a next-generation AI-powered Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade efficiently in both Trend and Reversal market conditions.
Built with advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithms, it analyzes the market in real time — delivering precise, high-probability trade entries for consistent profits.
⚙ Key Features:
🧠 AI Smart Logic: Detects trends, reversals, volume shifts, and price patterns with adaptive intelligence.
🔄 Dual Mode System: Trades effectively in both trend-following and counter-trend (reversal) conditions.
💹 Multi-Market Capability: Optimized for Gold (XAU/USD), BTC/USD, and all major Forex pairs with accurate market calculations.
⚡ High Reliability & Precision: Engineered for maximum accuracy and stable trade performance.
💰 Profit-Optimized Strategy: Minimizes risk while maximizing profit potential through intelligent trade management.
📊 ATOMIC AI TRADING is more than just an Expert Advisor — it’s a fully automated, intelligent trading system that brings professional-level performance to your account with zero complexity.
🚀 Experience the Power of AI Trading Today!
ATOMIC AI TRADING — Power. Precision. Profit.
