SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / ATOMIC AI TRADING
Md Saroar Hossain

ATOMIC AI TRADING

Md Saroar Hossain
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 6%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
948
Profit Trade:
476 (50.21%)
Loss Trade:
472 (49.79%)
Best Trade:
3 379.20 USD
Worst Trade:
-760.32 USD
Profitto lordo:
9 884.60 USD (96 545 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7 016.36 USD (139 303 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (110.79 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 798.94 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.32%
Ultimo trade:
1 minuto fa
Trade a settimana:
958
Tempo di attesa medio:
18 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.92
Long Trade:
472 (49.79%)
Short Trade:
476 (50.21%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.41
Profitto previsto:
3.03 USD
Profitto medio:
20.77 USD
Perdita media:
-14.87 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-3 121.54 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 121.54 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
6.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 343.70 USD
Massimale:
3 121.54 USD (7.47%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.47% (3 121.54 USD)
Per equità:
0.01% (11.72 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 948
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 2.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -43K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3 379.20 USD
Worst Trade: -760 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +110.79 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3 121.54 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 5
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 9
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard3
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 48
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 15
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.10 × 10
Axi-US03-Live
0.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.15 × 13
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.22 × 227
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.23 × 43
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.72 × 60
FBS-Real-10
0.84 × 100
24 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
⚡ ATOMIC AI TRADING — The Future of Smart Automated Trading

ATOMIC AI TRADING is a next-generation AI-powered Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade efficiently in both Trend and Reversal market conditions.
Built with advanced Artificial Intelligence algorithms, it analyzes the market in real time — delivering precise, high-probability trade entries for consistent profits.

⚙ Key Features:

🧠 AI Smart Logic: Detects trends, reversals, volume shifts, and price patterns with adaptive intelligence.

🔄 Dual Mode System: Trades effectively in both trend-following and counter-trend (reversal) conditions.

💹 Multi-Market Capability: Optimized for Gold (XAU/USD), BTC/USD, and all major Forex pairs with accurate market calculations.

⚡ High Reliability & Precision: Engineered for maximum accuracy and stable trade performance.

💰 Profit-Optimized Strategy: Minimizes risk while maximizing profit potential through intelligent trade management.


📊 ATOMIC AI TRADING is more than just an Expert Advisor — it’s a fully automated, intelligent trading system that brings professional-level performance to your account with zero complexity.

🚀 Experience the Power of AI Trading Today!
ATOMIC AI TRADING — Power. Precision. Profit.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.13 05:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.13 05:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
ATOMIC AI TRADING
30USD al mese
6%
0
0
USD
80K
USD
1
100%
948
50%
100%
1.40
3.03
USD
7%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.