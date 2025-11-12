SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Samurai Trader
Dan Tran

Samurai Trader

Dan Tran
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
0%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:400
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
-0.18 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
1.35%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.29%
Ultimo trade:
5 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Fattore di recupero:
-1.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.00
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.18 USD
Massimale:
0.18 USD (0.09%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.03% (0.05 USD)

Distribuzione

Nessun dato

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

I trade follow the trend, support and resistance, price action.

I manage the risk very strictly for this account, always set stop loss for every trade, risk no more than 2% for one trade.

There may be months with no profits or small losses may occur, however safety is the most important thing in investing, so this system is not suitable for those who want to make quick profits, because to get stable results you need to be patient and see the results in the long term.

My goal is to keep a safe profit of 50%-100%/1 year, keep this profit for about 10 to 20 years.

You are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decide to subscribe to this signal

Thanks.. enjoy..

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.12 10:30
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 10:30
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 09:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 09:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 09:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Samurai Trader
30USD al mese
0%
0
0
USD
198
USD
1
0%
0
0%
1%
0.00
0.00
USD
0%
1:400
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.