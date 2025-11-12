- Crescita

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
I trade follow the trend, support and resistance, price action.
I manage the risk very strictly for this account, always set stop loss for every trade, risk no more than 2% for one trade.
There may be months with no profits or small losses may occur, however safety is the most important thing in investing, so this system is not suitable for those who want to make quick profits, because to get stable results you need to be patient and see the results in the long term.
My goal is to keep a safe profit of 50%-100%/1 year, keep this profit for about 10 to 20 years.
You are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decide to subscribe to this signal
Thanks.. enjoy..
