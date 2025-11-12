SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / SHAREBIZ SIGNALS MASTER
Sai Prasad Himmatrao Holkar

SHAREBIZ SIGNALS MASTER

Sai Prasad Himmatrao Holkar
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 60 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 80%
VantageInternational-Live 11
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
873
Profit Trade:
620 (71.01%)
Loss Trade:
253 (28.98%)
Best Trade:
1 331.18 USD
Worst Trade:
-425.23 USD
Profitto lordo:
22 750.21 USD (3 162 941 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-10 600.13 USD (3 124 297 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
32 (250.59 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 034.87 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.15%
Ultimo trade:
2 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
884
Tempo di attesa medio:
21 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
5.21
Long Trade:
392 (44.90%)
Short Trade:
481 (55.10%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.15
Profitto previsto:
13.92 USD
Profitto medio:
36.69 USD
Perdita media:
-41.90 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
19 (-1 395.68 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 395.68 USD (19)
Crescita mensile:
80.01%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
2 331.80 USD (7.43%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.45% (2 331.80 USD)
Per equità:
23.65% (5 495.27 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 548
XAUUSD+ 325
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 4.6K
XAUUSD+ 7.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 23K
XAUUSD+ 15K
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 331.18 USD
Worst Trade: -425 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 19
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +250.59 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 395.68 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 11" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

🔥 Premium XAUUSD & BTCUSD Signals – High Accuracy | Consistent Profits 🔥 Welcome to SHAREBIZ SIGNAL MASTER – your trusted source for high-accuracy trading signals on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin).

💎 What You’ll Get: ✅ Precise Buy/Sell entries, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels ✅ Daily updates and real-time trade management ✅ Proven risk-reward strategies for consistent growth ✅ Full transparency – no hidden trades or unrealistic promises

⚙️ Performance Highlights: 📈 Average accuracy: 85–95%+ 💰 Focused on smart risk management 📊 Works on MT4, MT5, and all major brokers

🚀 Whether you’re a beginner or pro trader, our signals are designed to help you maximize profits and minimize losses — especially in volatile markets like Gold and Crypto.

Join the fastest-growing trading community and start trading like a professional today!

📩 Contact Now for subscription details and free trial info.

MAIL: sahogrp@gmail.com/ ceo@sharebizsolutions.com
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.12 06:30
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 06:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 06:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 06:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
SHAREBIZ SIGNALS MASTER
60USD al mese
80%
0
0
USD
22K
USD
1
95%
873
71%
100%
2.14
13.92
USD
24%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.