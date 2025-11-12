- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|548
|XAUUSD+
|325
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|4.6K
|XAUUSD+
|7.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|23K
|XAUUSD+
|15K
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 11" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 1
🔥 Premium XAUUSD & BTCUSD Signals – High Accuracy | Consistent Profits 🔥 Welcome to SHAREBIZ SIGNAL MASTER – your trusted source for high-accuracy trading signals on XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin).
💎 What You’ll Get: ✅ Precise Buy/Sell entries, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels ✅ Daily updates and real-time trade management ✅ Proven risk-reward strategies for consistent growth ✅ Full transparency – no hidden trades or unrealistic promises
⚙️ Performance Highlights: 📈 Average accuracy: 85–95%+ 💰 Focused on smart risk management 📊 Works on MT4, MT5, and all major brokers
🚀 Whether you’re a beginner or pro trader, our signals are designed to help you maximize profits and minimize losses — especially in volatile markets like Gold and Crypto.
Join the fastest-growing trading community and start trading like a professional today!
📩 Contact Now for subscription details and free trial info.MAIL: sahogrp@gmail.com/ ceo@sharebizsolutions.com
USD
USD
USD