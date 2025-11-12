SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Mistral 7B AI Trading System
VU VAN HIEN Vũ

Mistral 7B AI Trading System

VU VAN HIEN Vũ
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -5%
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
62
Profit Trade:
32 (51.61%)
Loss Trade:
30 (48.39%)
Best Trade:
1 233.48 USD
Worst Trade:
-732.42 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 950.60 USD (529 961 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 977.48 USD (547 041 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (1 742.57 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 742.57 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.06
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
15.31%
Ultimo trade:
1 minuto fa
Trade a settimana:
68
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.28
Long Trade:
38 (61.29%)
Short Trade:
24 (38.71%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.74
Profitto previsto:
-16.56 USD
Profitto medio:
92.21 USD
Perdita media:
-132.58 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-3 719.03 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 719.03 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
-5.13%
Algo trading:
69%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 548.82 USD
Massimale:
3 721.85 USD (16.79%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
16.77% (3 719.03 USD)
Per equità:
25.97% (5 438.39 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD. 21
XAUUSD. 18
BNBUSD_m 12
SOLUSD_m 6
GBPUSD. 5
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD. -9
XAUUSD. -1.7K
BNBUSD_m 216
SOLUSD_m 363
GBPUSD. 81
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD. -113
XAUUSD. -34K
BNBUSD_m 14K
SOLUSD_m 2.7K
GBPUSD. 542
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 233.48 USD
Worst Trade: -732 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 742.57 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3 719.03 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.13 04:01
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.12 22:20 2025.11.12 22:20:04  

🤖 Smart AI Trading Bot: Price Action Mastery This is a cutting-edge AI Trading Bot that merges the robust chart analysis of Price Action (PA) with the advanced processing power and predictive capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI), powered by models like ChatGPT. Core Intelligence and Execution The system is trained for expert-level technical analysis—identifying complex candlestick patterns, market structure, and key turning points just like a seasoned human trader. The AI functions as the analytical brain, autonomously recognizing the highest-probability setups based on current market context. Trade execution, risk management, and discipline are handled flawlessly by the intelligent AI system. Adaptive Feature The bot also integrates Economic Calendar data to automatically adjust its trading strategy during key news events. Contact Information For inquiries and partnership opportunities, please contact us: * Telegram: 0396560888 * Email: vuhien2444cfds@gmail.com

2025.11.12 19:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 18:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 17:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 16:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 07:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 06:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 04:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.12 04:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.12 03:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 03:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 03:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 03:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 03:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
