Huseyin Furkan Ozturk

VolumeHedger Gold Snake LydiansCS

Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 90 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 7%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
25
Profit Trade:
12 (48.00%)
Loss Trade:
13 (52.00%)
Best Trade:
30.03 USD
Worst Trade:
-12.68 USD
Profitto lordo:
154.55 USD (8 379 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-96.10 USD (8 337 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (47.81 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
47.81 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.87%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
31 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.31
Long Trade:
12 (48.00%)
Short Trade:
13 (52.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.61
Profitto previsto:
2.34 USD
Profitto medio:
12.88 USD
Perdita media:
-7.39 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-25.33 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-25.33 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
6.88%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
25.33 USD
Massimale:
25.33 USD (2.98%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.98% (25.33 USD)
Per equità:
0.50% (4.46 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 25
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.s 58
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.s 42
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +30.03 USD
Worst Trade: -13 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +47.81 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -25.33 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "PUPrime-Live2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
  • Expected Monthly Profit: 250$
  • Min Required Deposit: 850$
  • Used Strategies: Lydians_CS (Gold)

It is shared for the purpose of promoting the EA.
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product

Not: The reason it’s called Snake is because it has a high trade-opening limit. The expected drawdown is $900
It’s one of my favorites because it can recover losses within two months.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.12 02:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 02:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
