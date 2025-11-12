- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
25
Profit Trade:
12 (48.00%)
Loss Trade:
13 (52.00%)
Best Trade:
30.03 USD
Worst Trade:
-12.68 USD
Profitto lordo:
154.55 USD (8 379 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-96.10 USD (8 337 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (47.81 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
47.81 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.87%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
31 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.31
Long Trade:
12 (48.00%)
Short Trade:
13 (52.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.61
Profitto previsto:
2.34 USD
Profitto medio:
12.88 USD
Perdita media:
-7.39 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-25.33 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-25.33 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
6.88%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
25.33 USD
Massimale:
25.33 USD (2.98%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.98% (25.33 USD)
Per equità:
0.50% (4.46 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|25
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|58
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|42
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +30.03 USD
Worst Trade: -13 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +47.81 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -25.33 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "PUPrime-Live2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
This signal is generated by the VolumeHedger EA.
It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
It is shared for the purpose of promoting the EA.
Not: The reason it’s called Snake is because it has a high trade-opening limit. The expected drawdown is $900.
It combines a hedging strategy with a limited martingale strategy and starts a trade series at the most optimal times.
- Expected Monthly Profit: 250$
- Min Required Deposit: 850$
- Used Strategies: Lydians_CS (Gold)
It is shared for the purpose of promoting the EA.
Personalized set files with similar performance are prepared for those who purchase the product
Not: The reason it’s called Snake is because it has a high trade-opening limit. The expected drawdown is $900.
It’s one of my favorites because it can recover losses within two months.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
90USD al mese
7%
0
0
USD
USD
908
USD
USD
2
100%
25
48%
100%
1.60
2.34
USD
USD
3%
1:500