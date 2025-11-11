- Crescita
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
💠 HuaHom SMC Flow — Smart Money + ICT Hybrid Strategy
HuaHom SMC Flow is a precision-based trading framework that combines the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT methodology to identify high-probability trade setups on XAUUSD and similar assets.
It focuses on understanding how institutional liquidity, market structure shifts, and order flow inefficiencies interact to create premium entry opportunities with asymmetric risk–reward ratios.
⚙️ Core Principles
|Component
|Source
|Purpose
|Market Structure (BOS / CHoCH)
|Smart Money Concepts
|Defines trend and directional bias
|Liquidity Concepts (EQH / EQL / Sweep)
|ICT
|Identifies where liquidity pools and traps occur
|Order Blocks (OB) & Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
|SMC + ICT
|Entry zones where smart money rebalances positions
|EMA 9/21 + VWAP
|Technical Confluence
|Confirms short-term momentum and timing
|Top-Down Analysis (H4 → H1 → M15 → M5)
|SMC Framework
|Aligns higher timeframe bias with lower timeframe execution
🧭 Trading Workflow (SLCE Model)
Structure → Liquidity → Confirmation → Execution
-
Structure: Determine market direction using BOS / CHoCH
-
Liquidity: Locate equal highs/lows and liquidity sweeps
-
Confirmation: Wait for OB or FVG reaction + EMA confluence
-
Execution: Enter with defined SL and TP for a clean RR setup
💡 Trading Characteristics
-
Focuses on institutional footprints, not retail indicators
-
Prioritizes liquidity manipulation zones over overbought/oversold signals
-
Aims for Low-Risk / High-Reward entries (typically 1:4 to 1:6 RR)
-
Works best on XAUUSD, indices, and high-volume pairs
🧠 Philosophy
“Trade where liquidity ends — and institutional order flow begins.”
The goal of HuaHom SMC Flow is not to predict price, but to follow the smart money narrative.
It’s about precision, patience, and understanding the hidden mechanics behind each move.
