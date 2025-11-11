SegnaliSezioni
Tan Zhi Hao Darren

DarrencyTan

Tan Zhi Hao Darren
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Nessun dato

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "EightcapGlobal-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato


My Strategy Method – Adaptive Multi-Layer Trade Management

My trading approach is built around a progressive trade-splitting technique, where instead of placing one large position, I divide a trade into five smaller entries.
This gives me greater control and flexibility to manage exposure and adjust dynamically according to market conditions.

What makes my method unique is the way I handle losing positions. Rather than depending solely on Stop Loss orders, I apply a measured, profit-offset approach to recovery.
When a batch of trades moves against my position, I don’t rush to close them. Instead, I plan the next set of entries with adjusted sizing and timing.
Profits from subsequent successful trades are then strategically used to offset and close losing trades gradually, allowing the overall position to stabilize over time.

Through this controlled distribution and recovery process, I manage risk efficiently, maintain a smoother equity curve, and protect my capital even in volatile markets.
This method reflects a disciplined, adaptive, and patient trading mindset, focusing on consistency, precision, and long-term profitability.

Leverage Recommedation
1:500 RAW
0.02 lots per every USD500 margin


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.11 05:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 05:10
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 05:10
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 05:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 05:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
