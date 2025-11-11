SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Investment SNR ICMarket
Rommy Wijaya

Investment SNR ICMarket

Rommy Wijaya
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -15%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
14
Profit Trade:
7 (50.00%)
Loss Trade:
7 (50.00%)
Best Trade:
4.99 USD
Worst Trade:
-10.49 USD
Profitto lordo:
18.46 USD (1 870 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-33.91 USD (3 297 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (9.90 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
9.90 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.17
Attività di trading:
27.45%
Massimo carico di deposito:
28.27%
Ultimo trade:
17 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
19 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.48
Long Trade:
14 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.54
Profitto previsto:
-1.10 USD
Profitto medio:
2.64 USD
Perdita media:
-4.84 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-31.68 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-31.68 USD (5)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
30.82 USD
Massimale:
31.96 USD (31.60%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
31.52% (31.88 USD)
Per equità:
12.90% (13.03 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -15
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -1.4K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4.99 USD
Worst Trade: -10 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +9.90 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -31.68 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.09 × 11
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.69 × 13
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.74 × 146
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.58 × 29244
88 più
Welcome to copy my signal :)

Strategy of this trade : Im using Breakthrough Strategy.

Things you must know before copying :

1. I don’t trade when I’m not in a good mood
2. Profit and loss are both parts of trading
3. Trade at your own risk
4. Stop loss will be fixed at 100 pips only
5. This trade full manage by EA (but still refer to number 1).

please do protect your own balance by regulary withdraw your profit.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.11 07:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 05:10
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.11 05:10
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.11 04:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 04:10
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.11 04:10
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 04:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 04:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
