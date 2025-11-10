- Crescita
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-Edge11" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
This is an automated grid bot combined with machine-learning signals. It opens a limited number of positions each week and prioritizes capital preservation (a “don’t-lose-first” approach).
Please be sure before you subscribe.
Key points
-
Controlled trade frequency; not a scalper.
-
ML filter for entry/exit to avoid weak setups.
-
Risk controls: max concurrent orders, daily loss cap, and optional news pause.
-
Designed for steady compounding, not high-risk bursts.
Risk Disclosure
Trading carries inherent risks. Profits are not guaranteed, and losses may occur.
Use this bot only with funds you can afford to lose.
By subscribing, you acknowledge that you understand and accept all trading risks.
