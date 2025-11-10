SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Low drawdown high return trend EA
Low drawdown high return trend EA

0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 72%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
15
Profit Trade:
15 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
23.81 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
75.38 USD (7 904 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (75.38 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
75.38 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.77
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
51.40%
Ultimo trade:
0 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
22
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
15 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
5.03 USD
Profitto medio:
5.03 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
24.67% (28.23 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
UNIUSD 5
XAUUSD 3
DOGEUSD 2
XAUEUR 2
XAGUSD 2
LNKUSD 1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
UNIUSD 17
XAUUSD 25
DOGEUSD 0
XAUEUR 27
XAGUSD 5
LNKUSD 1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
UNIUSD 1.7K
XAUUSD 2.6K
DOGEUSD 102
XAUEUR 2.3K
XAGUSD 1.1K
LNKUSD 68
Best Trade: +23.81 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +75.38 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 5
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 11
GBEbrokers-Live
0.67 × 6
Axi-US888-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
3.13 × 16
LiteFinanceVC-Live-05
3.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live04
4.38 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live20
4.65 × 34
ICMarketsEU-Live17
4.90 × 49
Pepperstone-Edge04
5.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN-3
5.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live22
9.06 × 84
TitanFX-Demo01
9.93 × 76
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
10.12 × 180
ICMarketsSC-Live33
10.16 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live07
11.87 × 31
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
12.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
13.54 × 48
OxSecurities-Live-2
13.79 × 24
Pepperstone-Demo01
14.06 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live06
14.75 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge03
15.09 × 43
5 più
This EA takes "abandoning prediction and purely following trends" as its core, and practices the concept of "holding positions when correct, cutting losses when wrong, not chasing small profits, avoiding big losses, and letting profits run" to adapt to market fluctuations. The financial market is full of uncertainties, and predictions are prone to failure; instead, the EA only captures established trend signals.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.10 22:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 21:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 08:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.10 08:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.10 05:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 05:55
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.10 05:55
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.10 05:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 05:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
