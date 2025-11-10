- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
15
Profit Trade:
15 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
23.81 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
75.38 USD (7 904 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (75.38 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
75.38 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.77
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
51.40%
Ultimo trade:
0 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
22
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
15 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
5.03 USD
Profitto medio:
5.03 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
24.67% (28.23 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|UNIUSD
|5
|XAUUSD
|3
|DOGEUSD
|2
|XAUEUR
|2
|XAGUSD
|2
|LNKUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|UNIUSD
|17
|XAUUSD
|25
|DOGEUSD
|0
|XAUEUR
|27
|XAGUSD
|5
|LNKUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|UNIUSD
|1.7K
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|DOGEUSD
|102
|XAUEUR
|2.3K
|XAGUSD
|1.1K
|LNKUSD
|68
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +23.81 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +75.38 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 5
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 11
|
GBEbrokers-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
Axi-US888-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|3.13 × 16
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-05
|3.67 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|4.38 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|4.65 × 34
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|4.90 × 49
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|5.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|5.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|9.06 × 84
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|9.93 × 76
|
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
|10.12 × 180
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|10.16 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|11.87 × 31
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|12.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|13.54 × 48
|
OxSecurities-Live-2
|13.79 × 24
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|14.06 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|14.75 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|15.09 × 43
This EA takes "abandoning prediction and purely following trends" as its core, and practices the concept of "holding positions when correct, cutting losses when wrong, not chasing small profits, avoiding big losses, and letting profits run" to adapt to market fluctuations. The financial market is full of uncertainties, and predictions are prone to failure; instead, the EA only captures established trend signals.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
72%
0
0
USD
USD
180
USD
USD
1
100%
15
100%
100%
n/a
5.03
USD
USD
25%
1:500