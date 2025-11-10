- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|462
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.09 × 11
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.92 × 13
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.78 × 143
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.58 × 29244
📄 Rise & Stability FX – Consistent Growth Strategy
Strategy Type: Trend-following with pullback entries
Main Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
Timeframes: H1 - H4
Trading Style: Intraday, low-frequency (2–5 trades/day)
🧭 About the Strategy
Rise & Stability FX focuses on sustainable and controlled growth through disciplined execution and multi-timeframe confirmation.
The strategy combines EMA, RSI, ADX, and volume filters to identify valid trend continuations after retracements.
The main goal is capital preservation with stable monthly returns of 5–10%, keeping drawdown under 15%.
No martingale, no grid, no averaging down. Every trade has predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels.
💼 Risk Management
Each position is managed independently with fixed stop-loss and dynamic take-profit based on volatility.
A pyramiding system is used only after confirmed trend continuation — ensuring minimal exposure and smooth equity growth.
Daily trading halts automatically once the profit target or risk limit is reached.
📈 Performance Philosophy
Profit is meaningful only when it’s repeatable.
Stability > excitement.
Risk control always comes before reward.
This strategy is designed for investors seeking steady and reliable performance rather than short-term hype.
I trade using real funds under the same risk model as subscribers.
🔧 Recommended Copy Settings
|Setting
|Recommendation
|Minimum Balance
|$500 - 1000
|Risk Multiplier
|1.0× (same as provider)
|Leverage
|1:500
|Broker Type
|ECN / Raw Spread (IC Markets recommended)
|Copy Mode
|Auto (proportional by balance)
🧠 About the Trader
15+ years of trading experience focusing on gold (XAUUSD) and major forex pairs.
Specialized in algorithmic systems and price-action structure.
All strategies are developed and tested for stability, transparency, and long-term reliability.
“In trading, consistency and discipline are greater than luck.”
📊 Summary
-
Monthly Growth Target: 5–10%
-
Max Historical Drawdown: < 15%
-
Win Rate: 65–70%
-
Verified Real Account (IC Markets Raw)
