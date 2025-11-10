SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Rise And Stability XAUUSD
Ruli Setiawan

Rise And Stability XAUUSD

Ruli Setiawan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 9%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2
Profit Trade:
2 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
4.10 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
4.64 USD (462 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (4.64 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4.64 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.31
Attività di trading:
65.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
16.35%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
2 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
2.32 USD
Profitto medio:
2.32 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
9.28%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
2.12% (1.07 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 462
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4.10 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +4.64 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.09 × 11
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.92 × 13
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.78 × 143
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.58 × 29244
88 più
📄 Rise & Stability FX – Consistent Growth Strategy

Strategy Type: Trend-following with pullback entries
Main Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
Timeframes: H1 - H4
Trading Style: Intraday, low-frequency (2–5 trades/day)


🧭 About the Strategy

Rise & Stability FX focuses on sustainable and controlled growth through disciplined execution and multi-timeframe confirmation.
The strategy combines EMA, RSI, ADX, and volume filters to identify valid trend continuations after retracements.

The main goal is capital preservation with stable monthly returns of 5–10%, keeping drawdown under 15%.
No martingale, no grid, no averaging down. Every trade has predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels.


💼 Risk Management

Each position is managed independently with fixed stop-loss and dynamic take-profit based on volatility.
A pyramiding system is used only after confirmed trend continuation — ensuring minimal exposure and smooth equity growth.
Daily trading halts automatically once the profit target or risk limit is reached.

📈 Performance Philosophy

Profit is meaningful only when it’s repeatable.
Stability > excitement.
Risk control always comes before reward.

This strategy is designed for investors seeking steady and reliable performance rather than short-term hype.
I trade using real funds under the same risk model as subscribers.


🔧 Recommended Copy Settings


Setting Recommendation
Minimum Balance $500 - 1000
Risk Multiplier 1.0× (same as provider)
Leverage 1:500
Broker Type ECN / Raw Spread (IC Markets recommended)
Copy Mode Auto (proportional by balance)



🧠 About the Trader

15+ years of trading experience focusing on gold (XAUUSD) and major forex pairs.
Specialized in algorithmic systems and price-action structure.
All strategies are developed and tested for stability, transparency, and long-term reliability.


“In trading, consistency and discipline are greater than luck.”


📊 Summary

  • Monthly Growth Target: 5–10%

  • Max Historical Drawdown: < 15%

  • Win Rate: 65–70%

  • Verified Real Account (IC Markets Raw)


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.10 03:55
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.10 03:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 03:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
