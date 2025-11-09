SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / BBr Pro
Beni Setiawan

BBr Pro

Beni Setiawan
0 recensioni
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
19
Profit Trade:
9 (47.36%)
Loss Trade:
10 (52.63%)
Best Trade:
52.70 USD
Worst Trade:
-50.59 USD
Profitto lordo:
345.10 USD (32 321 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-235.60 USD (23 104 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (93.02 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
149.70 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.29%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
17
Tempo di attesa medio:
15 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.67
Long Trade:
11 (57.89%)
Short Trade:
8 (42.11%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.46
Profitto previsto:
5.76 USD
Profitto medio:
38.34 USD
Perdita media:
-23.56 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-164.51 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-164.51 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
22.71%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
20.10 USD
Massimale:
164.51 USD (24.40%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 16
USDJPY 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 110
USDJPY -1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 8.8K
USDJPY 435
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +52.70 USD
Worst Trade: -51 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +93.02 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -164.51 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 5
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
NAS-Real
0.00 × 4
AFX-Real
0.00 × 1
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
0.00 × 5
ForexPlace-Main Server 3
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
0.00 × 3
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 3
TMS-Live
0.00 × 1
PriceMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
BossaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
TallinexOu-PRO Live
0.00 × 3
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
MBTrading-Live
0.00 × 3
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
NordGroupInv-Real1
0.00 × 1
XGLOBAL-Real
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 1
238 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Welcome to BBr Pro, a professional trading signal designed for traders who value discipline, precision, and consistency over luck.
Our trading system is built on a multi-layered strategy that combines technical confluence, fundamental awareness, and quantitative risk control, ensuring long-term growth with minimal drawdown.

🔍 Trading Style

  • Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

  • Timeframe: H1–H4 (Swing to Intraday)

  • Strategy Base: Confluence system with trend-flow analysis, liquidity zone recognition, and volume confirmation

  • Risk Management: Fixed risk 1–2% per trade with dynamic lot scaling and multi-account protection

📊 Performance Philosophy

BBr Pro focuses on steady compounding rather than aggressive gambling.
Our monthly target ranges between 10–20%, prioritizing capital preservation and account longevity.
Every trade is filtered through backtested conditions to maintain high accuracy and low volatility exposure.

🧠 System Highlights

  • Fully manual decision-making by an experienced analyst

  • No martingale, grid, or high-risk averaging

  • Strict stop-loss and profit-locking mechanism

  • Optimized for both signal followers and prop-firm style accounts

⚙️ Recommended Settings

  • Minimum Balance: $500 or higher

  • Broker: ECN-type with low spread (Gold optimized)

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended

  • Copy ratio: 1:1 or proportional to equity

💬 Our Commitment

BBr Pro aims to educate and empower retail traders to think like professionals — combining mindset, system, and risk control as the foundation for consistent profitability.

“Consistency beats intensity. Trading success is not about prediction — it’s about disciplined execution.”


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.09 13:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.09 13:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati