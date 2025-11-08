SegnaliSezioni
Huynh Thien Vuong

Smart Trend BTCs

Huynh Thien Vuong
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
64
Profit Trade:
48 (75.00%)
Loss Trade:
16 (25.00%)
Best Trade:
5.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-2.80 USD
Profitto lordo:
71.08 USD (482 808 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-23.89 USD (186 935 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (26.13 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
26.13 USD (18)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.42
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
64
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
3.00
Long Trade:
21 (32.81%)
Short Trade:
43 (67.19%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.98
Profitto previsto:
0.74 USD
Profitto medio:
1.48 USD
Perdita media:
-1.49 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-12.69 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-12.69 USD (10)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
13.46 USD
Massimale:
15.71 USD (17.60%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 64
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 47
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 296K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +5.00 USD
Worst Trade: -3 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 18
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +26.13 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -12.69 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
11.00 × 2
Hello investors,

Imagine starting with a very small capital — just 200 to 500 USD — yet having a strategy capable of growing your balance multiple times. Your profits can be withdrawn weekly or monthly, and under favorable market conditions, they can reach hundreds or even thousands of dollars. This is an opportunity to turn a modest amount of capital into a significant source of income.

The strategy I’m sharing is built on over 5 years of trading experience, focusing on strict risk control and disciplined money management. The maximum drawdown is limited to 30%, while the remaining portion is designed to capture strong market movements and maximize profits.

However, it’s important to note that this is a high-risk investment strategy. Big profits always come with the possibility of losses. Although my performance has been exceptional, there are still times of drawdown. I strongly recommend that investors only trade with money they can afford to lose and closely monitor all positions.

If you understand the risks and are ready to seize the opportunity, this strategy can help you grow your capital significantly in a short period, while also learning valuable lessons in professional risk management.


2025.11.08 14:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.08 14:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
