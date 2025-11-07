- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|46
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|10
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-Prime" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 10
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|0.50 × 10
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.53 × 345
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.96 × 26
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.40 × 5
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.53 × 17
|
RoboForex-Prime
|2.61 × 3275
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|3.79 × 19
|
CMCMarkets1-Europe
|4.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|4.67 × 12
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|5.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|6.63 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|6.69 × 16
|
OctaFX-Real
|7.69 × 52
|
Tickmill-Live08
|7.91 × 65
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|8.76 × 255
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|9.10 × 87
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|9.78 × 291
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|13.75 × 560
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|14.88 × 1663
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|16.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|17.09 × 64
|
XBTFX-Real
|18.15 × 97
Semi-Automated Trading on XAUUSD (Gold)
I trade using a custom-built tool fully developed and coded by myself, the result of over 6 years of algorithmic trading experience. This semi-automated system is optimized to take advantage of gold’s high volatility, combining algorithmic precision with smart manual control.
The goal of this signal is to achieve an estimated daily return between 1% and 2%, while maintaining balanced and adaptive risk management according to market conditions.
Currently, the tool is for private use only, but in the future I may offer limited licenses and exclusive training on this professional semi-automated strategy.
