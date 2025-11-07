SegnaliSezioni
Carlos Mendez Sanchez

Semiautomated trading

Carlos Mendez Sanchez
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 5%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
46
Profit Trade:
38 (82.60%)
Loss Trade:
8 (17.39%)
Best Trade:
0.96 USD
Worst Trade:
-2.55 USD
Profitto lordo:
15.89 USD (1 868 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6.36 USD (574 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (3.93 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3.93 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.35
Attività di trading:
2.58%
Massimo carico di deposito:
19.62%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
46
Tempo di attesa medio:
43 secondi
Fattore di recupero:
2.32
Long Trade:
15 (32.61%)
Short Trade:
31 (67.39%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.50
Profitto previsto:
0.21 USD
Profitto medio:
0.42 USD
Perdita media:
-0.80 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-4.11 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4.11 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
4.79%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
4.11 USD (1.96%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.96% (4.11 USD)
Per equità:
2.54% (5.32 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 46
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 10
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 1.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.96 USD
Worst Trade: -3 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +3.93 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4.11 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-Prime" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 10
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
0.50 × 10
IronFXBM-Real10
0.53 × 345
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.96 × 26
Hankotrade-Live
1.40 × 5
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.53 × 17
RoboForex-Prime
2.61 × 3275
FXChoice-Pro Live
3.79 × 19
CMCMarkets1-Europe
4.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-2
4.67 × 12
EightcapLtd-Real-4
5.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
6.63 × 8
ICMarketsEU-Live17
6.69 × 16
OctaFX-Real
7.69 × 52
Tickmill-Live08
7.91 × 65
RoboForex-Pro-5
8.76 × 255
BlackBullMarkets-Live
9.10 × 87
ICMarketsSC-Live12
9.78 × 291
XMGlobal-Real 8
13.75 × 560
XMGlobal-Real 18
14.88 × 1663
Pepperstone-Edge12
16.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
17.09 × 64
XBTFX-Real
18.15 × 97
Semi-Automated Trading on XAUUSD (Gold)

I trade using a custom-built tool fully developed and coded by myself, the result of over 6 years of algorithmic trading experience. This semi-automated system is optimized to take advantage of gold’s high volatility, combining algorithmic precision with smart manual control.

The goal of this signal is to achieve an estimated daily return between 1% and 2%, while maintaining balanced and adaptive risk management according to market conditions.

Currently, the tool is for private use only, but in the future I may offer limited licenses and exclusive training on this professional semi-automated strategy.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 14:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 13:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 11:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 11:30
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.06 18:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.06 18:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.06 18:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
