SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / ForexSmile
Patricia Enejeta Ozukwe

ForexSmile

Patricia Enejeta Ozukwe
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 60%
Exness-MT5Real10
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
6
Profit Trade:
4 (66.66%)
Loss Trade:
2 (33.33%)
Best Trade:
21.65 USD
Worst Trade:
-2.96 USD
Profitto lordo:
46.29 USD (42 656 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5.14 USD (3 655 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (25.28 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
25.28 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.74
Attività di trading:
86.36%
Massimo carico di deposito:
31.40%
Ultimo trade:
52 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
33 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
13.90
Long Trade:
2 (33.33%)
Short Trade:
4 (66.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
9.01
Profitto previsto:
6.86 USD
Profitto medio:
11.57 USD
Perdita media:
-2.57 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-2.96 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2.96 USD (1)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
2.96 USD (4.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.00% (2.96 USD)
Per equità:
3.61% (2.57 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDm 41
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDm 39K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +21.65 USD
Worst Trade: -3 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +25.28 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2.96 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real10" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

ForexSmile FS- Master Class 100 Days Challenge. 

ForexSmile Institutional Trading Model (FS-ITM)

6th November 2025 Day1: Account Start with $68.59  +( $41.15 Profit = 59.99% ROI ) = $109.74  

DAY2: Account Start with $109.74


☑ No Increase of lot size for the next 100 Days.

☑ Hard StopLoss  20%

☑ No SL Adjust ☑ No News Window Trades

☑ Stop after TP or SL (-$28.53 Per Trade and Per Day. = 21.29% for every $134.00  Account Balance.) HighRisk High Reward October Edition 

☑ Stop after TP or SL (-$28.53 Per Trade and Per Day. = 4.25% for every $670.00  Account Balance.) MediumRisk Medium Reward Nov. Edition.

☑ Stop after TP or SL (-$28.53 Per Trade and Per Day. = 2.12% for every $1340.00  Account Balance.) Low Risk Low Reward December Edition.

☑ Only R:R ≥ 1 : 2 minimum

☑ No Over Exposure

☑ No Chasing Trades

☑ No Adding to Lossing Positions

☑ No Increase of lot size for the next 100 Trades. 


Signal 

Signal ETA Start 14:00 - 15:15 

Signal ETC End Time : 17:00



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.06 13:37
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.06 13:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.06 13:37
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
ForexSmile
100USD al mese
60%
0
0
USD
110
USD
1
0%
6
66%
86%
9.00
6.86
USD
4%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.