SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / GodfatherSuperRobot
Afjal Hussain Swapan

GodfatherSuperRobot

Afjal Hussain Swapan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 21%
VTMarkets-Live 3
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
225
Profit Trade:
197 (87.55%)
Loss Trade:
28 (12.44%)
Best Trade:
63.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-69.05 USD
Profitto lordo:
575.90 USD (45 931 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-271.11 USD (27 100 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
38 (55.52 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
139.35 USD (21)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.17
Attività di trading:
30.76%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.19%
Ultimo trade:
13 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
46 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.75
Long Trade:
196 (87.11%)
Short Trade:
29 (12.89%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.12
Profitto previsto:
1.35 USD
Profitto medio:
2.92 USD
Perdita media:
-9.68 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-110.93 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-110.93 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
21.42%
Algo trading:
5%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
110.93 USD (5.91%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.73% (110.93 USD)
Per equità:
0.68% (17.45 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD-STD 225
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD-STD 305
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD-STD 19K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +63.50 USD
Worst Trade: -69 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 21
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +55.52 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -110.93 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VTMarkets-Live 3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines trend filtering, grid trading, and hedging strategies to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.

 Core Features

Dual Engine System

  • Engine A: Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number

  • Engine B: Specialized for sell (short) positions with independent magic number

  • Independent Operation: Both engines can run simultaneously or individually

Smart Trend Filtering

  • Moving Average-based trend detection

  • Configurable trend strength threshold

  • Prevents counter-trend entries

  • Optional trend filter enable/disable

Adaptive Grid Trading

  • Dynamic grid spacing based on ATR volatility

  • Configurable grid step in pips

  • Progressive lot sizing with multiplier

  • Maximum grid level protection

Advanced Risk Management

  • Multiple lot sizing methods:

    • Fixed lot size

    • Percentage-based risk

    • Volatility-adjusted sizing

  • Equity protection stops

  • Maximum drawdown limits

  • Spread monitoring

🛡️ Risk Management Features

Profit Protection

  • Basket Profit Target: Close all positions when total profit reaches target (in pips)

  • Half Close Mechanism: Close 50% of positions when profit threshold reached

  • Auto Close Levels: Emergency closure at specified grid levels

Safety Mechanisms

  • Maximum position limits

  • Trading hours restriction

  • Equity stop protection

  • Spread limit protection

📊 Technical Specifications

Order Execution

  • Simple market execution (no complex filling modes)

  • Low latency order placement

  • Automatic deviation handling

  • Comprehensive error logging

Position Management

  • Real-time position tracking

  • Average price calculation

  • Profit monitoring in both currency and pips

  • Automated position sorting and closing

⚙️ Key Configuration Options

Trading Parameters

  • Grid Settings: Step size, lot multiplier, maximum levels

  • Profit Targets: Basket target, half-close triggers

  • Risk Settings: Drawdown limits, equity protection

  • Trend Settings: MA period, method, sensitivity

Flexible Operation

  • Enable/disable individual engines

  • Adjustable trading sessions

  • Customizable magic numbers

  • Symbol-specific optimizations

🎨 User Interface

  • Real-time dashboard display

  • Equity and profit monitoring

  • Position count tracking

  • Trend direction indicator

  • Grid spacing information

🔧 Technical Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4/5

  • Accounts: Hedge accounts recommended

  • Symbols: Forex majors, XAUUSD, commodities

  • Timeframes: All timeframes supported

💡 Use Cases

Ideal For

  • Trend-following grid strategies

  • Volatility-based trading

  • Portfolio diversification

  • Automated hedging systems

Market Conditions

  • Trending markets (with trend filter)

  • Ranging markets (grid strategy)

  • High volatility periods (dynamic spacing)

  • Gold/XAUUSD specific optimization

🚀 Performance Features

  • Optimized memory usage

  • Efficient position tracking

  • Minimal CPU footprint

  • Comprehensive logging and debugging


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.06 08:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
GodfatherSuperRobot
30USD al mese
21%
0
0
USD
2.6K
USD
4
5%
225
87%
31%
2.12
1.35
USD
7%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.