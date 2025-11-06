SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Nexus Hunter Gold SW
Nguyen Thanh Truc

Nexus Hunter Gold SW

Nguyen Thanh Truc
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
19.33%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Nessun dato

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Exclusive Strategy

Our system is not based on common indicators. The core is a Top-Down Multi-Timeframe Impulse Analysis strategy (analyzing from large timeframes and finding entries on smaller timeframes).

This strategy was developed by a team with many years of market experience, using a unique analytical method that has never been shared before to identify market imbalances in preparation for a strong price move.

  • Selective Trading: The strategy will NOT trade every day. There will be times, even weeks, when the strategy does not open any new positions.

Key Features & Risk Management

  • Absolute Safety: No Grid, No Martingale. We do not use any high-risk gambling strategies.

  • Capital Protection: Every single trade is 100% protected by a clear Stop Loss.

Requirements & Setup

  • Trading Pair (IMPORTANT): The strategy is trades only one pair: XAUUSD.

  • Capital Management:

    • Minimum: $100 per 0.01 lots.

    • Recommended: $300 per 0.01 lots for optimal capital safety and performance.



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.06 06:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 06:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.06 06:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.06 06:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.06 06:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Nexus Hunter Gold SW
40USD al mese
0%
0
0
USD
400
USD
1
0%
0
0%
100%
n/a
0.00
USD
0%
1:200
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.