Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Exclusive Strategy
Our system is not based on common indicators. The core is a Top-Down Multi-Timeframe Impulse Analysis strategy (analyzing from large timeframes and finding entries on smaller timeframes).
This strategy was developed by a team with many years of market experience, using a unique analytical method that has never been shared before to identify market imbalances in preparation for a strong price move.
-
Selective Trading: The strategy will NOT trade every day. There will be times, even weeks, when the strategy does not open any new positions.
Key Features & Risk Management
-
Absolute Safety: No Grid, No Martingale. We do not use any high-risk gambling strategies.
-
Capital Protection: Every single trade is 100% protected by a clear Stop Loss.
Requirements & Setup
-
Trading Pair (IMPORTANT): The strategy is trades only one pair: XAUUSD.
-
Capital Management:
-
Minimum: $100 per 0.01 lots.
-
Recommended: $300 per 0.01 lots for optimal capital safety and performance.
-
