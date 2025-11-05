- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCAD
|8
|EURSGD
|1
|
|
|
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPCAD
|1
|EURSGD
|0
|
|
|
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPCAD
|259
|EURSGD
|43
|
|
|
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.42 × 24
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.19 × 680
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.00 × 1
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.68 × 118
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.80 × 5
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|3.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.63 × 8
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|4.25 × 105
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|4.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|6.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|6.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|6.67 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|7.50 × 2
|
FBSTradestone-Real
|7.65 × 55
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|7.67 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live
|8.28 × 90
Symbol traded: XAUUSD (GOLD) // Signal handled by: Gold King AI EA
See the following link to find out how signal copying works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.
Requirements:
- Recommended minimum deposit: 150 EUR or equivalent.
- Minimum leverage of 1:500.
- Reliable broker connection (24/7) and reliable broker. I recommend the same broker I am using to get the same performance: IC Markets.
(For those who cannot get a 1:500 account with IC Markets due to their nationality, you can try IC Trading, which has the same features as IC Markets but accepts clients of other nationalities.)
Disclaimer:
Past returns do not guarantee future returns.
Subscribe to my signal at your own risk.