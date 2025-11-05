SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Gold King AI EA
Rodrigo Arana Garcia

Gold King AI EA

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
0 recensioni
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
6 (66.66%)
Loss Trade:
3 (33.33%)
Best Trade:
0.80 EUR
Worst Trade:
-0.33 EUR
Profitto lordo:
2.15 EUR (343 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-0.77 EUR (41 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (1.16 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1.16 EUR (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.57
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
619 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.54
Long Trade:
3 (33.33%)
Short Trade:
6 (66.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.79
Profitto previsto:
0.15 EUR
Profitto medio:
0.36 EUR
Perdita media:
-0.26 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-0.33 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.33 EUR (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.06 EUR
Massimale:
0.39 EUR (0.39%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPCAD 8
EURSGD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPCAD 1
EURSGD 0
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPCAD 259
EURSGD 43
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.80 EUR
Worst Trade: -0 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1.16 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.33 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.42 × 24
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.19 × 680
itexsys-Platform
2.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.68 × 118
Exness-MT5Real
2.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real15
2.80 × 5
ActivTradesCorp-Server
3.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.63 × 8
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.25 × 105
XMTrading-MT5 3
4.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
6.00 × 1
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
6.00 × 1
FBS-Real
6.67 × 3
Alpari-MT5
7.50 × 2
FBSTradestone-Real
7.65 × 55
TitanFX-MT5-01
7.67 × 3
VantageInternational-Live
8.28 × 90
13 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Symbol traded: XAUUSD (GOLD) // Signal handled by: Gold King AI EA


See the following link to find out how signal copying works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.


Requirements:

- Recommended minimum deposit: 150 EUR or equivalent.

- Minimum leverage of 1:500.

- Reliable broker connection (24/7) and reliable broker. I recommend the same broker I am using to get the same performance: IC Markets.

(For those who cannot get a 1:500 account with IC Markets due to their nationality, you can try IC Trading, which has the same features as IC Markets but accepts clients of other nationalities.)


Disclaimer:

Past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Subscribe to my signal at your own risk.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.05 15:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.05 15:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 618 days
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati