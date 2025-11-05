SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Nexus farm BTC
Nguyen Thanh Truc

Nexus farm BTC

Nguyen Thanh Truc
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 37%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
82
Profit Trade:
64 (78.04%)
Loss Trade:
18 (21.95%)
Best Trade:
13.67 USD
Worst Trade:
-38.53 USD
Profitto lordo:
496.51 USD (2 482 583 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-311.48 USD (1 557 350 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
33 (249.10 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
249.10 USD (33)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.22
Attività di trading:
17.57%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.75%
Ultimo trade:
2 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
85
Tempo di attesa medio:
35 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.34
Long Trade:
6 (7.32%)
Short Trade:
76 (92.68%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.59
Profitto previsto:
2.26 USD
Profitto medio:
7.76 USD
Perdita media:
-17.30 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-113.82 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-113.82 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
37.14%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
138.25 USD (21.16%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
21.16% (138.25 USD)
Per equità:
6.83% (51.98 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 82
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSDm 185
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSDm 925K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +13.67 USD
Worst Trade: -39 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 33
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +249.10 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -113.82 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

This custom-designed BTC scalping EA is built to maximize profit potential from small capital through high-frequency trading during strong market moves. The strategy focuses purely on capturing momentum waves and does not use high-risk methods such as martingale, hedging, or grid averaging.

Up to 10 positions may be opened simultaneously. Because the strategy aims to aggressively grow small accounts, drawdown levels can be high — users are advised to trade with small accounts (recommended $500 for each 0.01 lot).

Please note that losses are an unavoidable part of any trading system, and this EA is designed for experienced traders who understand and accept this risk profile.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.05 10:07
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.05 10:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 01:38
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.05 01:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 00:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.05 00:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
