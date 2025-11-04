- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
13
Profit Trade:
6 (46.15%)
Loss Trade:
7 (53.85%)
Best Trade:
56.76 USD
Worst Trade:
-17.84 USD
Profitto lordo:
121.97 USD (4 969 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-47.96 USD (1 485 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (103.99 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
103.99 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.29
Attività di trading:
46.12%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.55%
Ultimo trade:
34 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.81
Long Trade:
7 (53.85%)
Short Trade:
6 (46.15%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.54
Profitto previsto:
5.69 USD
Profitto medio:
20.33 USD
Perdita media:
-6.85 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-40.42 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-40.42 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
7.40%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.08 USD
Massimale:
41.00 USD (3.72%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.71% (40.92 USD)
Per equità:
2.02% (21.95 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCHF
|4
|AUDUSD
|3
|XAUEUR
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|XAUGBP
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCHF
|-16
|AUDUSD
|-12
|XAUEUR
|39
|AUDCAD
|13
|XAUGBP
|45
|GBPUSD
|5
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCHF
|-281
|AUDUSD
|-385
|XAUEUR
|1.7K
|AUDCAD
|468
|XAUGBP
|1.7K
|GBPUSD
|246
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +56.76 USD
Worst Trade: -18 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +103.99 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -40.42 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FxGrow-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 6
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.26 × 88
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.41 × 160
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.49 × 454
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.55 × 461
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.63 × 3030
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.64 × 87
|
FocusMarkets-Real
|0.65 × 20
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.71 × 5593
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
95 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
"QuantumEdge has been successfully activated and is starting the market analysis. The system continuously monitors the markets for FX, Crypto, and Gold (XAU) to identify optimal entry points. It combines advanced algorithms and a variety of market indicators to ensure that only the most promising signals are considered. All positions are executed with a well-defined risk management approach, which includes both stop-loss and take-profit, ensuring a balanced and strategic trading method."
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
7%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
1
92%
13
46%
46%
2.54
5.69
USD
USD
4%
1:500