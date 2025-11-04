SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / QuantumEdge
Marcus Kalipke

QuantumEdge

Marcus Kalipke
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 7%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
13
Profit Trade:
6 (46.15%)
Loss Trade:
7 (53.85%)
Best Trade:
56.76 USD
Worst Trade:
-17.84 USD
Profitto lordo:
121.97 USD (4 969 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-47.96 USD (1 485 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (103.99 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
103.99 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.29
Attività di trading:
46.12%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.55%
Ultimo trade:
34 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.81
Long Trade:
7 (53.85%)
Short Trade:
6 (46.15%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.54
Profitto previsto:
5.69 USD
Profitto medio:
20.33 USD
Perdita media:
-6.85 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-40.42 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-40.42 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
7.40%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.08 USD
Massimale:
41.00 USD (3.72%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.71% (40.92 USD)
Per equità:
2.02% (21.95 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCHF 4
AUDUSD 3
XAUEUR 2
AUDCAD 2
XAUGBP 1
GBPUSD 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCHF -16
AUDUSD -12
XAUEUR 39
AUDCAD 13
XAUGBP 45
GBPUSD 5
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCHF -281
AUDUSD -385
XAUEUR 1.7K
AUDCAD 468
XAUGBP 1.7K
GBPUSD 246
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +56.76 USD
Worst Trade: -18 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +103.99 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -40.42 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
FxGrow-Live
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.26 × 88
FusionMarkets-Live
0.41 × 160
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
Exness-MT5Real8
0.49 × 454
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.55 × 461
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.63 × 3030
GoMarkets-Live
0.64 × 87
FocusMarkets-Real
0.65 × 20
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5593
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
95 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
"QuantumEdge has been successfully activated and is starting the market analysis. The system continuously monitors the markets for FX, Crypto, and Gold (XAU) to identify optimal entry points. It combines advanced algorithms and a variety of market indicators to ensure that only the most promising signals are considered. All positions are executed with a well-defined risk management approach, which includes both stop-loss and take-profit, ensuring a balanced and strategic trading method."
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.07 14:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 13:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.05 21:47
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.05 21:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.05 20:37
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.05 20:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.04 21:28
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 21:28
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 21:28
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.04 21:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 21:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
QuantumEdge
30USD al mese
7%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
1
92%
13
46%
46%
2.54
5.69
USD
4%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.