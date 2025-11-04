SegnaliSezioni
Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi

Project IO XAUUSD

Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 5%
WMMarkets-Real1
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
17
Profit Trade:
10 (58.82%)
Loss Trade:
7 (41.18%)
Best Trade:
64.04 USD
Worst Trade:
-57.60 USD
Profitto lordo:
178.64 USD (7 394 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-130.73 USD (6 507 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (84.17 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
84.17 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
65.11%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.78%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
17
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.77
Long Trade:
15 (88.24%)
Short Trade:
2 (11.76%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.37
Profitto previsto:
2.82 USD
Profitto medio:
17.86 USD
Perdita media:
-18.68 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-61.87 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-61.87 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
4.79%
Algo trading:
41%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
27.35 USD
Massimale:
61.87 USD (5.97%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.97% (61.87 USD)
Per equità:
9.98% (97.28 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD@ 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD@ 48
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD@ 887
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +64.04 USD
Worst Trade: -58 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +84.17 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -61.87 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "WMMarkets-Real1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading

Hands-off growth with disciplined risk. Built for subscribers who prefer automatic mirroring of trades through copy trading.

Why follow this signal

  • Copy-trading friendly: Subscribe and mirror trades automatically.
  • Disciplined risk process: Designed to keep drawdowns contained while aiming for consistent growth.
  • Stress-tested: Evaluated across multiple years and conditions to validate robustness.
  • Hands-off experience: No manual configuration required for subscribers.

Recommended conditions

  • Minimum balance: 500 USD (recommended)
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account type: Hedging (Important)

How to start

  1. Subscribe to the signal on the MQL5 website.
  2. Connect your MT5 account to enable automatic copying.
  3. Monitor performance in your terminal or MQL5 profile.

Performance & expectations

The strategy targets strong compounding with controlled risk. Historical checks indicate the potential for high annual growth in favorable conditions; however, returns are not guaranteed and can vary based on broker execution and market conditions.

Risk notice

Trading FX/CFDs involves significant risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.06 01:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.06 00:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.05 02:48
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.04 21:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.04 21:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.04 21:28
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.04 20:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.04 20:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.04 20:28
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.04 15:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 15:10
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 15:10
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.04 15:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 15:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
