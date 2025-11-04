- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
674
Profit Trade:
411 (60.97%)
Loss Trade:
263 (39.02%)
Best Trade:
100.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-137.70 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 417.03 USD (303 706 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 443.41 USD (303 587 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
41 (66.02 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
230.52 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
86.57%
Massimo carico di deposito:
35.90%
Ultimo trade:
11 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
186
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
-0.06
Long Trade:
469 (69.58%)
Short Trade:
205 (30.42%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.99
Profitto previsto:
-0.04 USD
Profitto medio:
8.31 USD
Perdita media:
-13.09 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
17 (-53.49 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-243.84 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
-4.40%
Algo trading:
6%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
126.97 USD
Massimale:
418.15 USD (43.22%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
43.22% (418.15 USD)
Per equità:
13.63% (94.94 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDb
|577
|NASDAQb
|61
|DAXb
|7
|EURUSDb
|7
|SILVER.b
|6
|UKOILb
|5
|GBPJPYb
|2
|S&Pb
|2
|EURCADb
|1
|XAUEURb
|1
|XPTUSDb
|1
|GBPAUDb
|1
|AUDCADb
|1
|XPDUSDb
|1
|GBPUSDb
|1
|
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GOLDb
|89
|NASDAQb
|49
|DAXb
|43
|EURUSDb
|-1
|SILVER.b
|-26
|UKOILb
|-145
|GBPJPYb
|-17
|S&Pb
|-14
|EURCADb
|1
|XAUEURb
|5
|XPTUSDb
|-3
|GBPAUDb
|-1
|AUDCADb
|0
|XPDUSDb
|-1
|GBPUSDb
|-5
|
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GOLDb
|4.1K
|NASDAQb
|1.9K
|DAXb
|882
|EURUSDb
|-47
|SILVER.b
|-257
|UKOILb
|-1.4K
|GBPJPYb
|-1.2K
|S&Pb
|-46
|EURCADb
|123
|XAUEURb
|438
|XPTUSDb
|-2.9K
|GBPAUDb
|-109
|AUDCADb
|13
|XPDUSDb
|-1K
|GBPUSDb
|-229
|
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +100.50 USD
Worst Trade: -138 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +66.02 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -53.49 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "GarnetLimited-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Welcome to the Official Signal for MSB Gold Pro!
This is a Hybrid Trading Signal based on the MSB Gold Pro EA, enhanced with professional manual oversight.
Key Strategy & Features:
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) only
- Timeframe: M15
- Strategy (Hybrid):
1. The core strategy is run by the MSB Gold Pro EA (on the M15 chart).
2. The EA's operations are supervised, and additional manual trades may be executed based on high-probability market analysis. This allows us to adapt to market conditions that the EA may not cover.
Risk Management (Very Important):
- NO Martingale
- NO Grid
- Every single trade (both EA and Manual) is protected with a predefined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).
- Risk is carefully controlled on every position.
Recommendations for Subscribers:
- Broker: A low-spread ECN broker is highly recommended for best results on Gold.
- Minimum Deposit: We recommend a minimum of $300 USD (or equivalent).
- Copy Settings: Use "Copy StopLoss/TakeProfit" and set your load (risk) to 95% of your deposit.
- VPS: A fast VPS is crucial for 24/7 signal copying without interruptions.
Support & Updates:
For all updates, news, and support, please follow our official MQL5 Channel:
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/msbgoldpro
Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
