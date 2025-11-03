- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
20
Profit Trade:
14 (70.00%)
Loss Trade:
6 (30.00%)
Best Trade:
158.29 USD
Worst Trade:
-28.98 USD
Profitto lordo:
469.08 USD (49 915 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-105.01 USD (18 181 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (153.15 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
158.29 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.45
Attività di trading:
15.46%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.08%
Ultimo trade:
4 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
21
Tempo di attesa medio:
33 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
6.32
Long Trade:
6 (30.00%)
Short Trade:
14 (70.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.47
Profitto previsto:
18.20 USD
Profitto medio:
33.51 USD
Perdita media:
-17.50 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-57.64 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-57.64 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
3.64%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
57.64 USD (0.57%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.57% (57.64 USD)
Per equità:
0.40% (40.96 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|7
|DE40
|6
|USTEC
|4
|US500
|2
|US30
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|115
|DE40
|302
|USTEC
|9
|US500
|-53
|US30
|-9
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.7K
|DE40
|37K
|USTEC
|2.3K
|US500
|-2.8K
|US30
|-9.5K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +158.29 USD
Worst Trade: -29 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +153.15 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -57.64 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.09 × 11
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.50 × 10
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.78 × 143
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.81 × 191
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.82 × 17
