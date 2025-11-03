- Crescita
Trade:
13
Profit Trade:
10 (76.92%)
Loss Trade:
3 (23.08%)
Best Trade:
909.71 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 657.43 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 338.94 USD (142 332 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 084.26 USD (93 226 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (1 148.59 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 190.35 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.17
Attività di trading:
28.63%
Massimo carico di deposito:
12.06%
Ultimo trade:
21 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
41 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.15
Long Trade:
4 (30.77%)
Short Trade:
9 (69.23%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.08
Profitto previsto:
19.59 USD
Profitto medio:
333.89 USD
Perdita media:
-1 028.09 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-1 367.04 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 657.43 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
1.62%
Algo trading:
69%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
261.71 USD
Massimale:
1 657.43 USD (42.37%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.00% (1 660.44 USD)
Per equità:
58.80% (10 835.33 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|7
|BTCUSD
|5
|USTEC
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-493
|BTCUSD
|693
|USTEC
|63
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-24K
|BTCUSD
|66K
|USTEC
|7.1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Best Trade: +909.71 USD
Worst Trade: -1 657 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 148.59 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 367.04 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.11 × 445
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.33 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.68 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.20 × 136
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.30 × 565
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.61 × 273
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|3.26 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.86 × 103
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|5.22 × 100
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|6.58 × 171
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|15.98 × 222
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|16.21 × 536
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|22.27 × 59
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|28.00 × 1
exness 裸点账户
黄金比特币趋势交易
黄金比特币趋势交易
