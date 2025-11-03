SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Trend raw
Yi Jian Feng

Trend raw

Yi Jian Feng
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 2%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
13
Profit Trade:
10 (76.92%)
Loss Trade:
3 (23.08%)
Best Trade:
909.71 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 657.43 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 338.94 USD (142 332 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 084.26 USD (93 226 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (1 148.59 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 190.35 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.17
Attività di trading:
28.63%
Massimo carico di deposito:
12.06%
Ultimo trade:
21 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
41 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.15
Long Trade:
4 (30.77%)
Short Trade:
9 (69.23%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.08
Profitto previsto:
19.59 USD
Profitto medio:
333.89 USD
Perdita media:
-1 028.09 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-1 367.04 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 657.43 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
1.62%
Algo trading:
69%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
261.71 USD
Massimale:
1 657.43 USD (42.37%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.00% (1 660.44 USD)
Per equità:
58.80% (10 835.33 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 7
BTCUSD 5
USTEC 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -493
BTCUSD 693
USTEC 63
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -24K
BTCUSD 66K
USTEC 7.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +909.71 USD
Worst Trade: -1 657 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 148.59 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 367.04 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.11 × 445
Exness-MT5Real
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real11
0.68 × 162
Exness-MT5Real2
1.20 × 136
Exness-MT5Real5
1.30 × 565
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.61 × 273
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.26 × 23
Tickmill-Live
4.86 × 103
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.22 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.58 × 171
TitanFX-MT5-01
15.98 × 222
Exness-MT5Real3
16.21 × 536
ICMarketsSC-MT5
22.27 × 59
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
28.00 × 1
exness 裸点账户
黄金比特币趋势交易
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.04 18:19
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.04 17:19
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 16:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 14:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 14:10
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 5 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 09:00
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.04 07:50
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.04 06:50
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.03 18:12
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.03 17:12
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.03 17:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.03 17:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
