- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
4
Profit Trade:
2 (50.00%)
Loss Trade:
2 (50.00%)
Best Trade:
4.11 USD
Worst Trade:
-1.13 USD
Profitto lordo:
6.26 USD (4 327 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1.23 USD (107 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (4.11 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4.11 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.62
Attività di trading:
55.98%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.73%
Ultimo trade:
5 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
20 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
4.09
Long Trade:
1 (25.00%)
Short Trade:
3 (75.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
5.09
Profitto previsto:
1.26 USD
Profitto medio:
3.13 USD
Perdita media:
-0.62 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-1.23 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1.23 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
1.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1.23 USD (0.24%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.24% (1.23 USD)
Per equità:
1.79% (8.96 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|DJCUSD.std
|1
|XAUUSD.std
|1
|GECEUR.std
|1
|BTCUSD.std
|1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|DJCUSD.std
|2
|XAUUSD.std
|0
|GECEUR.std
|-1
|BTCUSD.std
|4
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|DJCUSD.std
|215
|XAUUSD.std
|-9
|GECEUR.std
|-98
|BTCUSD.std
|4.1K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +4.11 USD
Worst Trade: -1 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +4.11 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.23 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "LirunexLimited-Live-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Lunexa Trading Robot — A Fusion of Power, Precision & AI for Serious Traders
If you're tired of high-risk, underperforming EAs, Lunexa offers a different level of experience:
A dynamic, AI-powered trading system built not just for backtests, but for real-world performance — consistent, calculated, and capital-conscious.
🔥 Key Features of Lunexa:
🔹 High Profitability in Real Market Conditions
Using multilayer strategies, Lunexa identifies strong opportunities and executes at optimal points.
Its performance isn’t limited to ideal conditions — it remains stable even in volatile markets.
🔹 Smart and Adaptive Risk Management
Lunexa constantly evaluates both market conditions and account metrics to dynamically adjust lot sizes and exposure.
It’s designed to protect capital first, even under pressure.
🔹 Driven by AI — Not Static Rules
With real-time data analysis and pattern recognition, Lunexa adapts to new market behavior on the fly.
That means no repetitive logic — every trade is based on live market conditions.
🔹 Fully Automated, No Manual Intervention Needed
Set it up once and let Lunexa trade for you like a professional — consistently, quickly, and emotion-free.
🎯 For professional traders looking for a reliable, intelligent, and future-ready EA — Lunexa delivers unmatched control and performance.
🧠 From here on, let artificial intelligence make the trading decisions.
