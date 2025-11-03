SegnaliSezioni
Catur Sulistiyo Adi Pamungkas

SwiperGOLD97

Catur Sulistiyo Adi Pamungkas
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 2%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
1:50
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
14
Profit Trade:
9 (64.28%)
Loss Trade:
5 (35.71%)
Best Trade:
10.08 USD
Worst Trade:
-7.62 USD
Profitto lordo:
46.86 USD (3 100 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-31.57 USD (1 794 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (14.84 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
23.07 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
4.03%
Massimo carico di deposito:
23.56%
Ultimo trade:
1 minuto fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.10
Long Trade:
6 (42.86%)
Short Trade:
8 (57.14%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.48
Profitto previsto:
1.09 USD
Profitto medio:
5.21 USD
Perdita media:
-6.31 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-13.85 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-13.85 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
1.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
7.62 USD
Massimale:
13.85 USD (1.36%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.36% (13.85 USD)
Per equità:
0.08% (0.82 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDb 15
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDb 1.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +10.08 USD
Worst Trade: -8 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +14.84 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -13.85 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

I am a trader who has been trading for approximately 10 years in the market 

1. Stocks 

2. Forex 

3. Crypto 


I will build and value this trading account, as my trading portfolio, following the Trading System Work Rules that I have created. 


According to my backtest data, I can generate 5% PER month. 


Rule: 

1. Don't Be Major in Minor 

2. Trade only what you see NOT what you think 

3. Trade for Skill after that FOR MONEY 

4. I am an Analyst and after that I am an Order Tacker 


God BLESS US 🤲🏻🐢🪴🔥


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.03 13:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.03 05:11
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.03 05:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.03 05:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
