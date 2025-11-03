I am a trader who has been trading for approximately 10 years in the market

1. Stocks

2. Forex

3. Crypto





I will build and value this trading account, as my trading portfolio, following the Trading System Work Rules that I have created.





According to my backtest data, I can generate 5% PER month.





Rule:

1. Don't Be Major in Minor

2. Trade only what you see NOT what you think

3. Trade for Skill after that FOR MONEY

4. I am an Analyst and after that I am an Order Tacker





God BLESS US 🤲🏻🐢🪴🔥