Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / EA World peace mt4
Zaiyong Zhang

EA World peace mt4

Zaiyong Zhang
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 5%
HantecMarketsV-S2-Main
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
3 (37.50%)
Loss Trade:
5 (62.50%)
Best Trade:
24.42 USD
Worst Trade:
-6.87 USD
Profitto lordo:
34.47 USD (2 143 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7.78 USD (869 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (34.29 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
34.29 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.38
Attività di trading:
7.76%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.09%
Ultimo trade:
11 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.89
Long Trade:
2 (25.00%)
Short Trade:
6 (75.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.43
Profitto previsto:
3.34 USD
Profitto medio:
11.49 USD
Perdita media:
-1.56 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-0.91 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-6.87 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
5.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.73 USD
Massimale:
6.87 USD (1.29%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.29% (6.87 USD)
Per equità:
10.45% (52.19 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 27
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 1.2K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +24.42 USD
Worst Trade: -7 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +34.29 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.91 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "HantecMarketsV-S2-Main" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ECMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 5
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 1
Our EA is characterized by stability, low withdrawal, strong and stable profitability. Our team members include many top talents in the world, including 10 financial postdocs, 8 experts and professors, and more than 20 professional and technical personnel. The team's aim is to serve everyone sincerely, make users feel at ease and make customers feel comfortable and steadfast.

 

 


User rules: users are set strictly according to the following parameters, and we will steadily push forward the rise together.

Transaction Type: XAUUSD (gold spot)

Time period: 5-minute chart

Minimum position: $500

Default first order: 0.01 (note: Users must set positions strictly according to the ratio of 500:0.01, for example, 1000:0.02, and so on)

Enable automatic settings: true

Aggressive position setting: true

Other settings: false


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.24 23:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 18:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 16:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.11 16:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.11 15:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.11 15:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.10 18:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 04:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 04:02
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 04:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.03 04:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.03 04:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
