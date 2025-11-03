- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|27
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "HantecMarketsV-S2-Main" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.00 × 1
Our EA is characterized by stability, low withdrawal, strong and stable profitability. Our team members include many top talents in the world, including 10 financial postdocs, 8 experts and professors, and more than 20 professional and technical personnel. The team's aim is to serve everyone sincerely, make users feel at ease and make customers feel comfortable and steadfast.
User rules: users are set strictly according to the following parameters, and we will steadily push forward the rise together.
Transaction Type: XAUUSD (gold spot)
Time period: 5-minute chart
Minimum position: $500
Default first order: 0.01 (note: Users must set positions strictly according to the ratio of 500:0.01, for example, 1000:0.02, and so on)
Enable automatic settings: true
Aggressive position setting: true
Other settings: false
