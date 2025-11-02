Many traders know that trading can be risky.

This system uses a grid strategy. Yes—it’s often labeled one of the riskiest approaches. However, it’s still far safer than martingale, and a grid can be managed effectively with controlled lot size and strict rules. This signal aims to demonstrate that.

I’ve also seen many EAs that open a single trade with an oversized stop-loss—or EAs that lose repeatedly because the stop-loss is too tight. What’s the practical difference? Both approaches can still lose significant money if risk isn’t managed well.

What makes this system different from other grid strategies?

News filter to avoid high-volatility events

Spread filter for cleaner entries and controlled risk

No martingale → martingale increases lot size and makes risk uncontrollable

Result: blown accounts. With this grid, position size stays low and orders scale gradually, so risk can be managed more effectively.

I also run another account live since 2024 with low drawdown.

We’re starting this signal with a small deposit (early possible max DD: ~20–25%), then targeting ~1–5% as the account scales. Transparent, disciplined, and safety-first. We prioritize capital preservation and steady growth over short-lived spikes.

Highlights

Smart grid with news/spread filtering

No martingale , controlled position scaling

Live since 2024 , targeting a stable equity curve

Minimal slippage in practice (use any broker/account type)

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Drawdown figures are targets/expectations, not promises. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose.

Final note

I have about 10 years of trading experience and, earlier in my journey, I did blow a few accounts by using martingale and taking too much risk. With this signal, I aim to show that trading can be safer when you trade wisely and keep risk under control.