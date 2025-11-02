SegnaliSezioni
Mike Geesing

SteadyGrid

Mike Geesing
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 8%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
14
Profit Trade:
6 (42.85%)
Loss Trade:
8 (57.14%)
Best Trade:
4.72 EUR
Worst Trade:
-0.60 EUR
Profitto lordo:
17.58 EUR (2 358 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4.98 EUR (12 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (14.06 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
14.06 EUR (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.48
Attività di trading:
93.62%
Massimo carico di deposito:
37.81%
Ultimo trade:
9 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
5.08
Long Trade:
14 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.53
Profitto previsto:
0.90 EUR
Profitto medio:
2.93 EUR
Perdita media:
-0.62 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-2.30 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2.30 EUR (4)
Crescita mensile:
8.31%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.28 EUR
Massimale:
2.48 EUR (2.18%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.58% (2.62 EUR)
Per equità:
39.78% (59.57 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 14
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 2.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4.72 EUR
Worst Trade: -1 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +14.06 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2.30 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 5
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 4
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.56 × 2772
Exness-MT5Real7
0.58 × 12
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1.08 × 188
ICMarkets-MT5
1.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.13 × 294
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.40 × 328
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.44 × 43
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
GMI3-Real
2.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real28
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.38 × 21
38 più
Many traders know that trading can be risky.

This system uses a grid strategy. Yes—it’s often labeled one of the riskiest approaches. However, it’s still far safer than martingale, and a grid can be managed effectively with controlled lot size and strict rules. This signal aims to demonstrate that.

I’ve also seen many EAs that open a single trade with an oversized stop-loss—or EAs that lose repeatedly because the stop-loss is too tight. What’s the practical difference? Both approaches can still lose significant money if risk isn’t managed well.

What makes this system different from other grid strategies?

  • News filter to avoid high-volatility events

  • Spread filter for cleaner entries and controlled risk

  • No martingale → martingale increases lot size and makes risk uncontrollable
    Result: blown accounts. With this grid, position size stays low and orders scale gradually, so risk can be managed more effectively.

I also run another account live since 2024 with low drawdown.

We’re starting this signal with a small deposit (early possible max DD: ~20–25%), then targeting ~1–5% as the account scales. Transparent, disciplined, and safety-first. We prioritize capital preservation and steady growth over short-lived spikes.

Highlights

  • Smart grid with news/spread filtering

  • No martingale, controlled position scaling

  • Live since 2024, targeting a stable equity curve

  • Minimal slippage in practice (use any broker/account type)

Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Drawdown figures are targets/expectations, not promises. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose.

Final note
I have about 10 years of trading experience and, earlier in my journey, I did blow a few accounts by using martingale and taking too much risk. With this signal, I aim to show that trading can be safer when you trade wisely and keep risk under control.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.06 14:37
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.06 14:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.06 14:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.06 13:37
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.06 13:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.06 13:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.05 19:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 15:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 12:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 23:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 19:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 16:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.02 19:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 19:44
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 19:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.02 19:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.02 19:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
