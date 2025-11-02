Strategy Overview

US500 Swing is an automated swing-trading system focused exclusively on the US500 index (S&P 500 CFD).

The Expert Advisor opens medium-term trades based on technical structures and volatility filters.

No martingale, no grid, no averaging — each position includes a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Average holding time: several days to weeks.

Trading Parameters

• Instrument: US500 (Index CFD)

• Account Type: IC Markets Raw Spread

• Leverage: 1:500

• Position Size: 1 Lot fixed

• Minimum Deposit: ≈ USD 5 000 recommended for risk control

Risk Management

• Typical drawdown below 20 %

• Each trade protected by SL / TP

• No high-risk methods (no Martingale / Hedging chains)

Important Notice

Past results are not a guarantee of future performance.

This system is fully automated and monitored on a dedicated VPS to ensure consistent execution.

Subscribers are encouraged to use a broker with low spreads and the same server time as IC Markets (Global).

Price: 30 USD / month