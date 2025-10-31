This is my personal trading signal.

Those who wish to follow are welcome — it is currently free.

Please use it with your own risk profile, and remember —

all results, profits, or losses are entirely your own responsibility (do it at your own risk).

I created this signal as a personal record and self-evaluation,

to measure how far I have understood and applied ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concepts.

Each trade serves as a reflection and a way to analyze my mistakes.

Repeated failures do not make me stop —

they strengthen my determination to improve and keep moving forward.