|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|-1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|-131
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 9
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 9
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.00 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 5
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.08 × 154
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.10 × 104
|
FBS-Real
|0.23 × 111
|
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
|0.33 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.46 × 13
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.50 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.55 × 71
|
NoahGlobal-Server
|0.68 × 22
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.75 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.76 × 516
📊 FxSignalM5 – Smart XRPUSD Manual Trading Signal
✅ Who is this for?
-
Beginners in Forex or investors with a small budget
-
Anyone looking to generate passive income and improve lifestyle during tough economic times
-
Traders who want low capital, moderate risk, and consistent profit growth
💡 Key Features
-
Startup from just USD 100 – affordable entry for everyone
-
Manual trading strategy using both technical & fundamental analysis (no robots/EA)
-
Optimized lot sizing based on real-time capital management
-
Hedging strategy focused only on XRPUSD pair
-
24/7 market monitoring & active trading
-
Gradual scaling plan – start small, grow bigger with confidence
-
Swap-Free | Leverage 1:500 | FBS Standard Account
👉 Recommended Broker: FBS – Multiple pairs, Swap-Free, includes XRPUSD
🎯 Performance Targets
-
Maximum drawdown below 30%
-
Average 30% yearly profit
-
Trading activity above 90% (depending on market fluctuations)
🔑 Why Subscribe?
-
High reliability, stability, and controlled risk
-
Transparent trading records with clear risk management
-
Step-up subscription program:
-
FxSignalM5 Forex → FxSignalM5 Cypto → FxSignalM5 xV for advanced subscribers
-
💵 Minimum Requirements
-
Minimum deposit: USD 100 (recommended USD 200+)
-
Current startup balance: USD 100 | Lot 0.01 (as of 2025-10-31)
🚀 How to Join
-
Open account here: FBS Partner – Swap-Free XRPUSD
-
Learn how to subscribe: MQL5 Guide
-
Setup your copy-trade easily: YouTube Tutorial
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
This strategy is designed for moderate risk and steady growth, but it is NOT risk-free.
Remember:
-
Rule #1: Never lose money.
-
Rule #2: Never forget Rule #1.
👉 Start small, scale up, and grow with FxSignalM5.
