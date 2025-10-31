SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / FxSignalM5 Cypto
Tang Chian

FxSignalM5 Cypto

Tang Chian
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -1%
FBS-Real
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.94 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
-0.94 USD (131 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
89.51%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.43%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-1.00
Long Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.00
Profitto previsto:
-0.94 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
-0.94 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-0.94 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.94 USD (1)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.94 USD
Massimale:
0.94 USD (0.85%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.85% (-0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.96% (1.06 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1
1
1
1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD -1
1
1
1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD -131
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -1 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.94 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 9
AmanaCapital-Live
0.00 × 11
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 9
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 5
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.08 × 154
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.10 × 104
FBS-Real
0.23 × 111
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.33 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.46 × 13
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.55 × 71
NoahGlobal-Server
0.68 × 22
FPMarkets-Live
0.75 × 4
Exness-MT5Real8
0.76 × 516
39 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

📊 FxSignalM5 – Smart XRPUSD Manual Trading Signal

✅ Who is this for?

  • Beginners in Forex or investors with a small budget

  • Anyone looking to generate passive income and improve lifestyle during tough economic times

  • Traders who want low capital, moderate risk, and consistent profit growth

💡 Key Features

  • Startup from just USD 100 – affordable entry for everyone

  • Manual trading strategy using both technical & fundamental analysis (no robots/EA)

  • Optimized lot sizing based on real-time capital management

  • Hedging strategy focused only on XRPUSD pair

  • 24/7 market monitoring & active trading

  • Gradual scaling plan – start small, grow bigger with confidence

  • Swap-Free | Leverage 1:500 | FBS Standard Account

👉 Recommended Broker: FBS – Multiple pairs, Swap-Free, includes XRPUSD

🎯 Performance Targets

  • Maximum drawdown below 30%

  • Average 30% yearly profit

  • Trading activity above 90% (depending on market fluctuations)

🔑 Why Subscribe?

  • High reliability, stability, and controlled risk

  • Transparent trading records with clear risk management

  • Step-up subscription program:

    • FxSignalM5 Forex → FxSignalM5 Cypto → FxSignalM5 xV for advanced subscribers

💵 Minimum Requirements

  • Minimum deposit: USD 100 (recommended USD 200+)

  • Current startup balance: USD 100 | Lot 0.01 (as of 2025-10-31)

🚀 How to Join

  1. Open account here: FBS Partner – Swap-Free XRPUSD

  2. Learn how to subscribe: MQL5 Guide

  3. Setup your copy-trade easily: YouTube Tutorial

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
This strategy is designed for moderate risk and steady growth, but it is NOT risk-free.
Remember:

  • Rule #1: Never lose money.

  • Rule #2: Never forget Rule #1.

👉 Start small, scale up, and grow with FxSignalM5.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.31 06:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.31 06:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.31 04:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 04:38
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 04:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.31 04:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 04:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
FxSignalM5 Cypto
30USD al mese
-1%
0
0
USD
109
USD
0
0%
1
0%
90%
0.00
-0.94
USD
1%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.