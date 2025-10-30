SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / RCK Scalping Gold S2
Ratchakrit Surakeeratikorn

RCK Scalping Gold S2

Ratchakrit Surakeeratikorn
0 recensioni
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
72
Profit Trade:
55 (76.38%)
Loss Trade:
17 (23.61%)
Best Trade:
6.64 USD
Worst Trade:
-7.56 USD
Profitto lordo:
97.99 USD (9 992 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-61.82 USD (5 814 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (16.24 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
16.24 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.22
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
8 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
72
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 minuto
Fattore di recupero:
2.92
Long Trade:
36 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
36 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.59
Profitto previsto:
0.50 USD
Profitto medio:
1.78 USD
Perdita media:
-3.64 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-9.77 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-9.77 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
3.62%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
9.47 USD
Massimale:
12.40 USD (1.24%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 72
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 36
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 4.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +6.64 USD
Worst Trade: -8 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +16.24 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -9.77 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.82 × 5912
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
Break out strategy buy price structure. 
2025.10.30 12:47
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.30 12:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.30 12:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
