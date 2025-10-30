SegnaliSezioni
Patricia Enejeta Ozukwe

ForexSmile

0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 41%
Exness-MT5Real27
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
4 (44.44%)
Loss Trade:
5 (55.56%)
Best Trade:
44.86 USD
Worst Trade:
-5.92 USD
Profitto lordo:
57.76 USD (86 826 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-15.53 USD (94 400 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (54.53 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
54.53 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.35
Attività di trading:
86.09%
Massimo carico di deposito:
64.05%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
17
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
2.75
Long Trade:
6 (66.67%)
Short Trade:
3 (33.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.72
Profitto previsto:
4.69 USD
Profitto medio:
14.44 USD
Perdita media:
-3.11 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-15.36 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-15.36 USD (4)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.17 USD
Massimale:
15.36 USD (9.75%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.75% (15.36 USD)
Per equità:
38.24% (54.40 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 6
BTCUSDm 3
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDm 48
BTCUSDm -6
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDm 48K
BTCUSDm -55K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +44.86 USD
Worst Trade: -6 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +54.53 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -15.36 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real27" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

ForexSmile FS- Master Class 100 Days Challenge. 

ForexSmile Institutional Trading Model (FS-ITM)

20th October 2025 Day1: Account Start with $134.00  +( $85.59 Profit = 63.87% ROI ) = $219.63  1

DAY2: Account Start with $219.63


☑ No Increase of lot size for the next 100 Days.

☑ No SL Adjust ☑ No News Window Trades

☑ Stop after TP or SL (-$28.53 Per Trade and Per Day. = 21.29% for every $134.00  Account Balance.) HighRisk High Reward October Edition 

☑ Stop after TP or SL (-$28.53 Per Trade and Per Day. = 4.25% for every $670.00  Account Balance.) MediumRisk Medium Reward Nov. Edition.

☑ Stop after TP or SL (-$28.53 Per Trade and Per Day. = 2.12% for every $1340.00  Account Balance.) Low Risk Low Reward December Edition.

☑ Only R:R ≥ 1 : 2 minimum

☑ No Over Exposure

☑ No Chasing Trades

☑ No Adding to Lossing Positions

☑ No Increase of lot size for the next 100 Trades. 


Signal 

Signal ETA Start 14:30 - 15:15 

Signal ETC End Time : 17:00



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.30 19:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 19:07
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.30 19:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 18:07
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.30 18:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 14:57
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.30 14:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.30 12:47
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.30 12:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.30 12:47
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.30 11:47
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 11:47
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 10:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.30 10:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.30 10:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
