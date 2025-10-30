ForexSmile FS- Master Class 100 Days Challenge.

ForexSmile Institutional Trading Model (FS-ITM)



20th October 2025 Day1: Account Start with $134.00 +( $85.59 Profit = 63.87% ROI ) = $219.63 1

DAY2: Account Start with $219.63

☑ No Increase of lot size for the next 100 Days.



☑ No SL Adjust ☑ No News Window Trades

☑ Stop after TP or SL (-$28.53 Per Trade and Per Day. = 21.29% for every $134.00 Account Balance.) HighRisk High Reward October Edition

☑ Stop after TP or SL (-$28.53 Per Trade and Per Day. = 4.25% for every $670.00 Account Balance.) MediumRisk Medium Reward Nov. Edition.

☑ Stop after TP or SL (-$28.53 Per Trade and Per Day. = 2.12% for every $1340.00 Account Balance.) Low Risk Low Reward December Edition.

☑ Only R:R ≥ 1 : 2 minimum

☑ No Over Exposure

☑ No Chasing Trades

☑ No Adding to Lossing Positions

