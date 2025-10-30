- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|6
|BTCUSDm
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSDm
|48
|BTCUSDm
|-6
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSDm
|48K
|BTCUSDm
|-55K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real27" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
ForexSmile FS- Master Class 100 Days Challenge.
ForexSmile Institutional Trading Model (FS-ITM)
20th October 2025 Day1: Account Start with $134.00 +( $85.59 Profit = 63.87% ROI ) = $219.63 1
DAY2: Account Start with $219.63
☑ No Increase of lot size for the next 100 Days.
☑ No SL Adjust ☑ No News Window Trades
☑ Stop after TP or SL (-$28.53 Per Trade and Per Day. = 21.29% for every $134.00 Account Balance.) HighRisk High Reward October Edition
☑ Stop after TP or SL (-$28.53 Per Trade and Per Day. = 4.25% for every $670.00 Account Balance.) MediumRisk Medium Reward Nov. Edition.
☑ Stop after TP or SL (-$28.53 Per Trade and Per Day. = 2.12% for every $1340.00 Account Balance.) Low Risk Low Reward December Edition.
☑ Only R:R ≥ 1 : 2 minimum
☑ No Over Exposure
☑ No Chasing Trades
☑ No Adding to Lossing Positions
☑ No Increase of lot size for the next 100 Trades.
Signal
Signal ETA Start 14:30 - 15:15
Signal ETC End Time : 17:00
USD
USD
USD