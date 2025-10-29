100% automated trading on a real account with minimum leverage of 1:500.

Hybrid model: combines tactical short-term entries with occasional longer-duration positions to capture residual market moves.





The objective is to maximize absolute return — not to maintain low drawdown or a short recovery factor. By definition, this is a VERY HIGH RISK strategy. Deep and prolonged drawdowns are possible, as well as long-lasting open positions.





Requirements for subscribers:

– Minimum leverage 1:500

– VPS is REQUIRED

– Low-latency copy environment





This signal is suitable only for investors who understand, accept and tolerate high balance volatility in exchange for the potential of above-average returns.