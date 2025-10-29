- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
6
Profit Trade:
6 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
1.51 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
7.30 USD (381 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-0.42 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (7.30 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
7.30 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
8.63
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
7 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
16.38
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
6 (100.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
17.38
Profitto previsto:
1.22 USD
Profitto medio:
1.22 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.42 USD
Massimale:
0.42 USD (0.04%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|381
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +1.51 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +7.30 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.25 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.28 × 421
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.29 × 7
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 103
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.45 × 1679
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.47 × 132
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.50 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.53 × 459
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.56 × 2067
100% automated trading on a real account with minimum leverage of 1:500.
Hybrid model: combines tactical short-term entries with occasional longer-duration positions to capture residual market moves.
The objective is to maximize absolute return — not to maintain low drawdown or a short recovery factor. By definition, this is a VERY HIGH RISK strategy. Deep and prolonged drawdowns are possible, as well as long-lasting open positions.
Requirements for subscribers:
– Minimum leverage 1:500
– VPS is REQUIRED
– Low-latency copy environment
This signal is suitable only for investors who understand, accept and tolerate high balance volatility in exchange for the potential of above-average returns.
