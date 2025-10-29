SegnaliSezioni
Leonel Molero

GlobeTrader Extreme FX

Leonel Molero
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
6
Profit Trade:
6 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
1.51 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
7.30 USD (381 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-0.42 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (7.30 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
7.30 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
8.63
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
7 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
16.38
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
6 (100.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
17.38
Profitto previsto:
1.22 USD
Profitto medio:
1.22 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.42 USD
Massimale:
0.42 USD (0.04%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 381
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1.51 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +7.30 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.25 × 12
Exness-MT5Real8
0.28 × 421
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.29 × 7
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.36 × 103
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.45 × 1679
FusionMarkets-Live
0.47 × 132
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.50 × 2
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.53 × 459
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.56 × 2067
72 più
100% automated trading on a real account with minimum leverage of 1:500.
Hybrid model: combines tactical short-term entries with occasional longer-duration positions to capture residual market moves.

The objective is to maximize absolute return — not to maintain low drawdown or a short recovery factor. By definition, this is a VERY HIGH RISK strategy. Deep and prolonged drawdowns are possible, as well as long-lasting open positions.

Requirements for subscribers:
– Minimum leverage 1:500
– VPS is REQUIRED
– Low-latency copy environment

This signal is suitable only for investors who understand, accept and tolerate high balance volatility in exchange for the potential of above-average returns.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.29 13:43
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.29 13:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.29 13:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
