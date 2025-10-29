SegnaliSezioni
CHANDRA LEO

Musang King

CHANDRA LEO
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 203%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 641
Profit Trade:
1 245 (47.14%)
Loss Trade:
1 396 (52.86%)
Best Trade:
783.75 USD
Worst Trade:
-87.26 USD
Profitto lordo:
21 069.38 USD (348 461 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-12 212.18 USD (876 950 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (84.42 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
816.39 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
20.97%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
396
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
19.47
Long Trade:
1 560 (59.07%)
Short Trade:
1 081 (40.93%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.73
Profitto previsto:
3.35 USD
Profitto medio:
16.92 USD
Perdita media:
-8.75 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-320.53 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-434.78 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
196.66%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3.59 USD
Massimale:
454.89 USD (4.40%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.40% (410.44 USD)
Per equità:
19.93% (1 767.40 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2045
USDJPY 242
GBPUSD 176
EURUSD 100
AUDUSD 78
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 7.5K
USDJPY 418
GBPUSD 395
EURUSD 276
AUDUSD 239
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -470K
USDJPY -31K
GBPUSD -15K
EURUSD -9K
AUDUSD -2.9K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +783.75 USD
Worst Trade: -87 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +84.42 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -320.53 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 38
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.02 × 54
AltairInc-Live
0.25 × 4
FPMarkets-Live2
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.44 × 27
FusionMarkets-Live
0.66 × 147
PurpleTradingSC-02Demo
0.80 × 5
ICMarkets-Live05
1.10 × 10
ForexChief-DirectFX
1.67 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.88 × 8
Exness-Real
2.05 × 20
Coinexx-Demo
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
3.22 × 18
BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
4.00 × 8
IronFXBM-Real9
5.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
5.28 × 127
FXPIG-LIVE
5.44 × 16
FBS-Real-4
6.00 × 10
XMGlobal-Real 10
6.80 × 5
BDSwissGlobal-Real03
7.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live09
7.60 × 5
XMGlobal-Real 28
9.22 × 9
5 più
Minimum deposit usd 1000, Leverage 1:500.

Withdraw your profit every week and follow at your own risk.

No telegram, No group, No chat.


= Musang King =

Musang King is a popular variety of durian fruit known for its rich, creamy texture and strong, sweet flavor. It is considered one of the best and most prized durian types, especially in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.


Musang King is a popular variety of durian fruit known for its rich, creamy texture and strong, sweet flavor. It is considered one of the best and most prized durian types, especially in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

