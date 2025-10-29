- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
2 641
Profit Trade:
1 245 (47.14%)
Loss Trade:
1 396 (52.86%)
Best Trade:
783.75 USD
Worst Trade:
-87.26 USD
Profitto lordo:
21 069.38 USD (348 461 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-12 212.18 USD (876 950 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (84.42 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
816.39 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
20.97%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
396
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
19.47
Long Trade:
1 560 (59.07%)
Short Trade:
1 081 (40.93%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.73
Profitto previsto:
3.35 USD
Profitto medio:
16.92 USD
Perdita media:
-8.75 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-320.53 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-434.78 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
196.66%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3.59 USD
Massimale:
454.89 USD (4.40%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.40% (410.44 USD)
Per equità:
19.93% (1 767.40 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2045
|USDJPY
|242
|GBPUSD
|176
|EURUSD
|100
|AUDUSD
|78
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|7.5K
|USDJPY
|418
|GBPUSD
|395
|EURUSD
|276
|AUDUSD
|239
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-470K
|USDJPY
|-31K
|GBPUSD
|-15K
|EURUSD
|-9K
|AUDUSD
|-2.9K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +783.75 USD
Worst Trade: -87 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +84.42 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -320.53 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 38
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.02 × 54
|
AltairInc-Live
|0.25 × 4
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.44 × 27
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.66 × 147
|
PurpleTradingSC-02Demo
|0.80 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.10 × 10
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|1.67 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.88 × 8
|
Exness-Real
|2.05 × 20
|
Coinexx-Demo
|2.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|3.22 × 18
|
BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 8
|
IronFXBM-Real9
|5.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|5.28 × 127
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|5.44 × 16
|
FBS-Real-4
|6.00 × 10
|
XMGlobal-Real 10
|6.80 × 5
|
BDSwissGlobal-Real03
|7.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|7.60 × 5
|
XMGlobal-Real 28
|9.22 × 9
5 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Minimum deposit usd 1000, Leverage 1:500.
Withdraw your profit every week and follow at your own risk.
No telegram, No group, No chat.
Non ci sono recensioni
