- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
3
Profit Trade:
3 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
6.23 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
15.28 USD (152 679 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (15.28 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
15.28 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
3.84
Attività di trading:
44.15%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.23%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
40 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
1 (33.33%)
Short Trade:
2 (66.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
5.09 USD
Profitto medio:
5.09 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.35% (3.51 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|15
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|153K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +6.23 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +15.28 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Automated Bitcoin trading.
Expected profit: 25% per month on deposit.
I started real trading after 10 months of successful demo trading and a 400% increase on my deposit. Approximately +50% per month.
On this account, I withdrew a lot size of up to 0.01. The demo lot size is set to 0.02 to reduce risk.
Recommended deposit: 1000+, and copy a lot size of 0.01.
0.02 for 2000...
I can show you demo trading monitoring; send a message.
The signal opens up and down orders alternately. It has a very high stop loss. While one or more trades are in drawdown, others open and close the profit.
Sometimes I average out the trades myself, closing accumulated orders. There isn't a large accumulation of orders.
The probability of losing everything is low. I recommend trading with 70% of your profits on the sidelines, which also helps increase your account balance to withstand large drawdowns.
If you subscribe, please contact me so I can notify you of any changes to your trading account.
