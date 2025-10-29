SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Bitcoin proven strategy
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi

Bitcoin proven strategy

Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 60 USD al mese
0%
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3
Profit Trade:
3 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
6.23 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
15.28 USD (152 679 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (15.28 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
15.28 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
3.84
Attività di trading:
44.15%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.23%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
40 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
1 (33.33%)
Short Trade:
2 (66.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
5.09 USD
Profitto medio:
5.09 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.35% (3.51 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 153K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +6.23 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +15.28 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Automated Bitcoin trading.
Expected profit: 25% per month on deposit.

I started real trading after 10 months of successful demo trading and a 400% increase on my deposit. Approximately +50% per month.
On this account, I withdrew a lot size of up to 0.01. The demo lot size is set to 0.02 to reduce risk.
Recommended deposit: 1000+, and copy a lot size of 0.01.
0.02 for 2000...
I can show you demo trading monitoring; send a message.
The signal opens up and down orders alternately. It has a very high stop loss. While one or more trades are in drawdown, others open and close the profit.
Sometimes I average out the trades myself, closing accumulated orders. There isn't a large accumulation of orders.
The probability of losing everything is low. I recommend trading with 70% of your profits on the sidelines, which also helps increase your account balance to withstand large drawdowns.

If you subscribe, please contact me so I can notify you of any changes to your trading account.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.29 00:36
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.29 00:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.29 00:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
