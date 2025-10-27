SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / DomiNations VIP 1
Mohammed Ahmed Abdel Latif Ahmed Musa

DomiNations VIP 1

Mohammed Ahmed Abdel Latif Ahmed Musa
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
0%
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
43
Profit Trade:
32 (74.41%)
Loss Trade:
11 (25.58%)
Best Trade:
6.56 USD
Worst Trade:
-1.83 USD
Profitto lordo:
44.48 USD (4 670 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7.02 USD (618 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (16.31 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
16.31 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.61
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.61%
Ultimo trade:
7 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
44
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
17.48
Long Trade:
11 (25.58%)
Short Trade:
32 (74.42%)
Fattore di profitto:
6.34
Profitto previsto:
0.87 USD
Profitto medio:
1.39 USD
Perdita media:
-0.64 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-2.14 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2.14 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
37.93%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
2.14 USD (1.91%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.69% (0.71 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD.pr 43
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD.pr 37
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD.pr 4.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +6.56 USD
Worst Trade: -2 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +16.31 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2.14 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Peace be upon you all,

We are pleased to announce that trade copying has officially started using our custom-built trading expert (EA) 

Here’s the first of our four plans


Plan  details:

Plan 1 – VIP (1)

Trading Pair: GBP/USD

Minimum Deposit: $100

Expected Weekly Profit: 20% – 30%

Risk Level: Low

Platform Used: MT4


We offer paid trade copying on MQL5,

but if you want to join and copy trades completely for free

 just join our official Telegram group to learn more about the remaining plans and how to get started with us

 

Group Link:

https://t.me/DomiNationsFX


With all our respect and appreciation to everyone 

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.27 18:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 5 days. This comprises 12.82% of days out of the 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 18:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
