Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Daily Gold Returns
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose

Daily Gold Returns

Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 13%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
13
Profit Trade:
7 (53.84%)
Loss Trade:
6 (46.15%)
Best Trade:
64.97 EUR
Worst Trade:
-45.81 EUR
Profitto lordo:
172.37 EUR (4 526 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-147.28 EUR (3 627 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (100.03 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
100.03 EUR (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
7.42%
Massimo carico di deposito:
52.55%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
31 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.38
Long Trade:
11 (84.62%)
Short Trade:
2 (15.38%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.17
Profitto previsto:
1.93 EUR
Profitto medio:
24.62 EUR
Perdita media:
-24.55 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-65.78 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-65.78 EUR (4)
Crescita mensile:
12.63%
Algo trading:
30%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
28.79 EUR
Massimale:
66.83 EUR (28.08%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
27.89% (66.39 EUR)
Per equità:
16.38% (36.87 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 29
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 899
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +64.97 EUR
Worst Trade: -46 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +100.03 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -65.78 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Imagine a system that works for you in the volatile gold market, searching for daily opportunities in an automated and systematic way. That's the essence of the Daily Gold Returns signal, designed for those seeking exposure to XAU/USD movements, but without the stress of constant analysis or excessive risk. How do we achieve this? By combining two of the most effective and profitable strategies: the agility of intraday breakout strategies and the consistency of microtrend tracking. This system's true differentiator is its adaptive intelligence: it's not a static system, but rather one that learns and recalibrates by analyzing your recent performance and market volatility to optimize your risk and profit-taking parameters in real time, resulting in a more robust strategy that's aware of the environment in which it operates.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.30 18:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 17:07
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 06:28
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 15:52
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.27 14:53
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.27 14:53
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.27 14:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 14:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Daily Gold Returns
30USD al mese
13%
0
0
USD
225
EUR
1
30%
13
53%
7%
1.17
1.93
EUR
28%
1:300
